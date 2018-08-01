Kym Herjavec Posts Adorable New Photo Of Twins Taking Their First Swim, Embraces 2nd Anniversary With Hubby

Kym Herjavec shared a couple of new updates on her life with hubby Robert and twins Hudson and Haven and 'DWTS' fans can't get enough.

Former Dancing with the Stars dancer Kym Johnson Herjavec welcomed twins with Shark Tank hubby Robert Herjavec just three months ago, and it looks like the little ones are already facing a big adventure. The DWTS star shared a new photo via her Instagram page sharing that it was time for the babies to hit the water for their first swim, and fans adored the post.

Both Robert and Kym Herjavec keep their followers updated on babies Haven and Hudson through regular Instagram posts and the couple’s fans can’t get enough of the adorable duo. The Dancing with the Stars dancer joked about Haven and Hudson being “double trouble” and she noted that they are already 3-months-old.

In this latest Instagram post, Kym is holding both babies and they are decked out in swimsuits and white hats to protect them from the sun. The DWTS star is wearing a black bikini with a gauzy cover-up, sunglasses, and a headband in her hair with her hair pulled back away from her face.

Herjavec was ready to take the twins into the water for their first swim and she seemed to be standing outside her California home. Soon after that initial post, Kym added a short video via her Instagram Stories showing her in the water with the babies. She had Hudson cradled in one arm, Haven in the other, and she smiled as she gently rocked them back and forth in the water.

Kym’s swim with the twins comes just a day after she celebrated her anniversary with hubby Robert. Herjavec shared via her Insta Stories that she celebrated with a nice, adult evening out for dinner, and she posted an adorable photo of Robert walking the dog while carrying coffee and pushing the twins in a stroller as she wished him a happy anniversary.

The DWTS star noted that here they were, two years later, with two babies and one dog. Kym also joked that maybe they needed a second dog to fit in with the theme of twos. Life certainly has been a whirlwind for Kym in the three years since she partnered with Robert for Dancing with the Stars, fell in love, got married, got pregnant, and added Haven and Hudson to the family.

While babies Haven and Hudson are certainly keeping Kym Johnson Herjavic and her husband Robert busy, it looks like they’re loving every minute of their lives these days. Dancing with the Stars fans knew this partnership was magical as soon as the two first started dancing together in Season 20 and they love seeing updates of how the family is doing now.