Tom Cruise Didn’t Know There Were ‘Adult Films On The Internet,’ According To Judd Apatow

He may be one of the most well-known actors in the world but that doesn’t mean that he’s very well-versed in the internet.

In a recent interview on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Page Six shares that Judd Apatow recalled a rather funny experience with actor Tom Cruise. In 2006, Apatow met with the Mission Impossible star about a potential role in one of his upcoming films. Seth Rogen was also with Apatow at the time but of course, this was before Seth Rogen landed on the map and became a household name following the role in his hit film, Knocked Up.

“So we’re talking to [Cruise], and I don’t know how it came up, but it usually comes up with Seth — [he] starts talking about marijuana and pornography. And he starts talking about watching adult films on the internet and Tom Cruise goes, ‘What? You’re saying there’s adult films on the internet?'” Apatow recalled.

Rogen then explained to Cruise that there are a ton of adult films on website that people can view with just the click of a mouse, information that Cruise clearly didn’t know.

“Wait a second. You’re saying if I go on the computer, on the world wide web, there are people having sex?'” Cruise asked.

At that point, Rogen had nothing to lose and laid it all out, saying that he watches his fair share of adult films and “everybody does it,” stating that it’s really not that big of a deal.

“No movie was made,” Apatow joked. “He was being very polite, but I think … I assume he was against it and being polite. But who knows? We’ll never know.”

Things deteriorated fast on @colbertlateshow tonight. A post shared by Judd Apatow (@juddapatow) on Jul 30, 2018 at 7:27pm PDT

Though he didn’t ever end up working with Cruise, Apatow still claims that he is a really nice guy.

Cruise is currently busy promoting a new film of his own. Of course, it’s his highly anticipated Mission Impossible sequel, Mission: Impossible: Fallout that just came out. Cruise put his blood, sweat, and tears into the film and according to the NY Times, he even performed his own stunts for the film. It’s rather well known in Hollywood that Tom likes to perform his own stunts when he can, shying away from using a stunt double.

Director Christopher McQuarrie recalled some of Cruise’s most difficult stunts to date, ranking them in order of “inherent danger.” McQuarrie says that the helicopter chase in his most recent film was the toughest yet. In the scene, Cruise “pilots a chopper through mountainous terrain to retrieve and disable the remote detonator of two nuclear bombs.” And Cruise even got his own pilots license just so he could film those scenes. Pretty wild.

Mission Impossible: Fallout is currently in theaters.