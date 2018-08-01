‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Michael’s Devastated, Nelle Lashes Out, And Brad Faces Questions

Nelle's decision regarding her baby will impact almost everybody in Port Charles in some way.

Viewers watched a stunning episode of General Hospital on Tuesday and spoilers suggest that Wednesday’s show will be a doozy as well. Brad was unable to save newborn baby Wiley, and he ran into Nelle after she had just given birth to her son with Michael. Nelle convinced Brad to take her baby and pass him off as Wiley and there were chilling scenes at the end of the show as she led Michael down the path of thinking their baby had died. Where do things head in the August 1 show?

General Hospital spoilers via the Twitter sneak peek detail that Nelle will lash out at Michael in the emergency room, saying that this is all his fault and he ruined everything. It looks as if Elizabeth is likely tasked with telling Sonny about the baby’s supposed death and Carly will meet with Josslyn and fill her in on some uncomfortable truths about Nelle.

Lucas rushed home as soon as he heard that Wiley had been born and was with Brad, but Brad and the baby weren’t at the house when Lucas first arrived. General Hospital spoilers reveal that as the two men settle in with the baby, Lucas will ask his husband for more detail on where he had been earlier. Brad will surely scramble and come up with something convincing about being out for a drive with “Wiley,” as teasers suggest that this baby switch will go on for now.

"Dr. Bensch is gonna get what's coming to him!" #GH55 pic.twitter.com/T58yfwKG66 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 1, 2018

Chase and Lulu will meet up at some point in Wednesday’s show and he’ll fill her in on some of what just happened. It looks like Ava will overhear the key parts of this conversation and she’ll be stunned by what she hears. She may be close with Nelle, but even she didn’t know how far these schemes had progressed.

In addition, Kiki will talk with her mother about the Bensch situation, and Ava will insist that the doctor will get what’s coming to him. She Knows Soaps indicates that Jason will reach out to Sam, and soon, Sam and Curtis will take a trip out to Ferncliff.

Missed an episode? Not to worry! Full episodes of #GH are just a click away: https://t.co/IiNltgrCN7 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 1, 2018

As word spreads of Nelle and Michael’s baby supposedly dying, there will be a lot of heartbreak throughout Port Charles. Chase will blame himself for how things went wrong, and Sonny is going to be feeling a lot of guilt. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Carly is going to be feeling doubtful about some aspect of all of this, and viewers will be curious to see what happens to Nelle next.

How long will Michael and his family think his baby died and how long will it take for Lucas to realize Brad lied about Wiley? General Hospital spoilers tease that this storyline will get intense, and despite how annoyed many viewers are with another dead baby/baby switch storyline, this storyline is going to be a juicy one.