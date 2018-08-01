Does Bethenny Frankel Have A New Boyfriend? ‘RHONY’ Star Steps Out With Daughter And Mystery Man

Bethenny Frankel enjoyed time with a mystery man and her daughter in The Hamptons.

Bethenny Frankel may have a new boyfriend.

Days ago, the Real Housewives of New York City star stepped out with a mystery man and her daughter, Bryn, in The Hamptons and now, some fans want to know who the man is and whether or not they are dating.

Page Six shared a photo of Frankel and her mystery man walking alongside one another with the reality star’s daughter following closely behind.

According to an August 1 report from All About the Real Housewives, Frankel has been involved in an on-and-off romance with Dennis Shields in recent years and has been known to break up and make up with him. As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City may know, Frankel and Shields have been friends for decades and initially met one another over 30 years ago.

Frankel began dating Shields in 2016 after a series of failed relationships with rumored boyfriend Michael Cerussi, Marcus Lemonis, and Warren Lichtenstein. Prior to her dating relationships, Frankel was married to Bryn’s father, Jason Hoppy, for a couple of years.

Frankel and Hoppy’s relationship was chronicled on their spinoff series, Bethenny Getting Married, which was later renamed Bethenny Ever After, but ultimately came to an abrupt end in December 2012. At the time, the couple separated and embarked on a turmoil-filled divorce, which didn’t end until 2016.

When all was said and done, Frankel and Hoppy’s divorce actually lasted longer than their marriage.

During an appearance on The Steve Harvey Show this past May, Bethenny Frankel opened up about her on-again, off-again romance with Dennis Shields, explaining that the two of them have been attempting to make it work for “years.”

“I’ve been with someone on and off for years,” she admitted, according to a report by People. “It’s like a partnership where if we’re not being teammates and it’s not working and one man is down, then the other man is down. We’re trying to really kind of be good partners and be good teammates and I think relationships oddly are — and this sounds cold — but a little bit like business. If both people aren’t happy about it but slightly uncomfortable and giving up something or giving in [to] something, it doesn’t work. So both partners have to say, ‘All right, I’m in it for this.'”

To see more of Bethenny Frankel and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.