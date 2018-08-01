Sarah Hyland Again Claps Back At Body Shamers Who Think She’s Too Thin

Sarah Hyland has had enough of people telling her that she is too thin. Earlier today, the Modern Family star confessed to Instagram fans that she was scrolling through her DM’s and she wasn’t too happy with what she saw. So the actress used the opportunity to clap back at haters by sharing a message on her Instagram story.

“I’ve been reading some of your DMs and so many of you are like, ‘Girl, you fine but like, eat some bread!’ So I would like to put in a request for anyone who is concerned about my bread consumption to send to Wells Adams, because he is the sole person who knows about how much bread I consume on a daily basis. Thanks! Love you, mean it, k bye,” she sarcastically told fans on her Instagram story.

Her boyfriend, Wells Adams, then took the opportunity to stick up for his girlfriend with a message of his own, which Sarah also shared to her Instagram story

“Just saw Sarah’s story. Apparently there are concerns about how much bread she eats. I can vouch for her that she truly is — she’s not a carnivore, she’s a carbivore,” he joked.

This isn’t the first time that Sarah has had to call out haters on social media. Last May, People shares that Hyland addressed her weight issues, opening up about her battle with Kidney dysplasia, which causes her weight to fluctuate.

“I have been told that I can’t work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting. I love to be STRONG. (I’ll be using that word a lot) Strength is everything. Being strong has gotten me where I am. Both mentally and physically. I am not a fan of ‘being skinny.'”

And when fans told the actress that she should “eat a burger” Hyland also clapped back, reminding her followers that she had been on bed rest at the time due to her kidney issues and the “circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like.”

Sarah told followers that she strives to be as healthy as she can be while also stating that she is in no way promoting eating disorders of any kind to any of her social media followers.

“Oh and no that’s not photoshop. Those are my legs. Those are my arms. I write this because I’ve been accused of promoting anorexia in, ironically enough, an anti bullying post. And I want young girls to know that that’s NOT my intention,” the actress dished.

Modern Family will air their last season on ABC this Fall.