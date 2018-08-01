‘Teen Mom OG’s’ Maci Bookout Faces Pregnancy Rumors After Alleged ‘Baby Bump’ Photo, Per ‘In Touch’

Is Maci Bookout sporting a baby bump in the photo below?

Is Maci Bookout pregnant with her fourth child?

According to a July 31 report from In Touch Weekly, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry was recently accused of confirming the Teen Mom OG cast member’s pregnancy by sharing a photo in which Bookout was allegedly sporting a baby bump.

“Maci is so pregnant,” one person wrote after Lowry posted an image of her with her fellow MTV star.

In the photo shared by Lowry, Bookout was seen standing alongside her and a few others after recording an episode of Coffee Convos, the podcast series Lowry hosts with Lindsey Chrisley.

“I hope Maci’s pregnant. She definitely looks it here, although it could be the shirt. She makes the CUTEST babies,” another fan said in response to the image.

Although Lowry has since denied that her Instagram post was meant to be a pregnancy announcement, rumors continue to swirl in regards to Bookout’s baby news.

As fans will recall from the recent season of Teen Mom OG, Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, want to expand their family and actually attempted to do so in 2017. However, as Bookout sadly revealed during the show’s seventh season, she later suffered a miscarriage.

Bookout and McKinney tied the knot in 2016 and share two young children, 3-year-old Jayde Carter and 2-year-old Maverick Reed. Bookout is also mom to 9-year-old Bentley, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards.

During Teen Mom OG Season 7, Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney were seen meeting with an adoption counselor to discuss adopting a child who is 4-years-old or older. However, as Bookout said at the time, she didn’t want to do so right away because her miscarriage was too fresh in her mind.

“I know you said you don’t want to be pregnant again, so this seems like the next best option,” McKinney told Bookout in a clip posted by People.

“I mean, it’s not that I don’t want to be pregnant again it’s just that whenever I think about having another biological child, I immediately go back to that baby that we lost,” she said. “I think we still have some grieving to do before we have fully accepted what happened. I just don’t want to make that decision thinking maybe somehow it’ll replace or fix the loss, you know? It’s just too fresh.”

Teen Mom OG is expected to return to MTV this fall for Season 8, but a premiere date for the new installment has not yet been set.