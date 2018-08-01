Tristan Thompson ‘Bending Over Backwards’ For Khloe Kardashian & Her Family Following Scandal, Per ‘Radar’

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are trying to make their relationship work despite his shocking cheating scandal earlier this year. The NBA star is now said to be doing whatever it takes to win back Khloe and her famous family.

According to a August 1 report by Radar Online, Tristan Thompson has been “bending over backwards” to please Khloe Kardashian in the months following his cheating scandal. Sources tell the outlet that Tristan has been begging Khloe for forgiveness, sending gifts, and more in hopes of getting back into the good graces of the Kardashian family.

“He’s groveling and bending over backwards to please Khloe’s family, spending a fortune in the process. He’s sending Kris flowers on random occasions, buying gifts for the babies and bowls of fruit for the sisters.”

The insider goes on to reveal that Tristan Thompson is even trying to make friends with Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. Younes is an aspiring boxer, and Tristan is said to be helping him get to know some of his sports contacts.

“Tristan’s really working hard to make a friend of Younes and open doors for him with his sports contacts. This is Tristan’s way of worming his way back into the family’s favor, because he knows it will take a lot of schmoozing after what he did to Khloe,” the insider added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of the NBA star with multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True.

Following the cheating scandal, Khloe’s family was reported to be furious with Tristan, especially her sister, Kim Kardashian. Kim was the most vocal about her upset over Tristan’s actions, and even spoke out about it during appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Live! With Kelly & Ryan. Kim even announced that Tristan had blocked her on social media after her comments about the scandal.

However, after Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson moved back to L.A. in June, the family gathered to celebrate Khloe’s 34th birthday. During the night, Kim posted videos with Tristan, and even asked him to unblock her from social media, which he did on camera.

Later, Kim opened up about her decision to ask Tristan to unblock her and film it for all of her fans to see, saying that it was a spur of the moment decision, and that she wanted to get away from all of the “awkward” feelings of the past.