Watch Arsenal Vs. Chelsea Live Stream: International Champions Cup, Start Time, Watch Live Online

Arsenal and Chelsea, two Premier League giants who fell on hard times last season, meet in their final preseason clash before their first official match in less than three weeks.

In a preview of what could be a key top four battle in the English Premier League, Arsenal and Chelsea shoot it out in Dublin on Wednesday in their final preseason International Champions Cup warm-up match before the two traditional England top-flight giants do battle for real on Matchday Two of the league season, less than three weeks away. But first, the clubs clash in a friendly that will live stream from what is expected to be a sold-out Aviva Stadium.

The lowest-priced ticket for the match, the first in Dublin for Chelsea in three decades, according to The Irish Times, has a face value of €60, or the equivalent of about $70 in United States currency, for what is literally a meaningless game.

But both sides are expected to field more of their top players than in any of their preseason matches to date, though Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, N’Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud, Gary Cahill, Michy Batshuayi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Thibaut Courtois all remain on their post-World Cup holidays, according to Sky Sports.

Cesc Fabregas, Marco Alonso, Alexandre Lacazette, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should all see playing time, however. Stephan Lichtsteiner, Lucas Torreira, and Granit Xhaka are also expected to get on the pitch during the Dublin match, according to First Post.

Aaron Ramsey could be playing his last game in an Arsenal shirt on Wednesday if transfer rumors are correct. Catherine Ivill / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Saturday’s Arsenal vs. Chelsea International Champions Cup match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. local time at 51,700-seat Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Republic of Ireland, on Wednesday, August 1. In the United States, that start time will be 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, and noon in the Pacific Time Zone.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway also at 8 p.m. British Summer Time on Wednesday.

The match does carry some intrigue, however, as it now appears that Chelsea is looking to poach one of Arsenal’s top stars, according to The Telegraph newspaper, 27-year-old Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is reported to be readying a £30 million bid — about $40 million U.S. — to pry Ramsey away from the club’s London rivals, meaning that Wednesday’s International Champions Cup meeting could be Ramsey’s final game in an Arsenal shirt — and he could then face the Gunners in Premier League match on August 18.

Get more information about the Wednesday Arsenal vs. Chelsea International Champions Cup match in the video preview below.

To watch a live stream of the tense preseason Arsenal vs. Chelsea International Champions Cup finale for both teams, use the stream provided by WatchESPN. Viewers should be aware that accessing the WatchESPN live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Arsenal vs. Chelsea International Champions Cup Dublin showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” live TV streaming package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Gunners-Blues game streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, fans can see the match stream live, with a subscription to Premier TV, using the Premier TV Player.