Prince Harry’s Old Audi RS6 Avant Is On Sale For Close To $100,000

Harry drove this car to pick Meghan Markle up from the airport for Pippa Middleton's wedding.

Looking for a royal ride? Well, you’re in luck because Prince Harry’s old Audi RS6 Avant is currently on sale. According to Autoblog, an ad for the luxury vehicle has been posted on the auto classifieds website, Auto Trader. And if you have a cool $95,000 hanging around you too can drive away in the car that probably carried Meghan Markle on a date or two.

As Autoblog notes, the car is a metallic grey station wagon that features an all-wheel drive and a 552 bhp, twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine. The Auto Trader listing says that it also has a panoramic sunroof, dynamic ride control, and steering, plus heated front and back seats. It also features privacy glass which probably came in handy for the prince on his nights out on the town.

The young royal’s old ride is outfitted with a Bose sound system and an “infotainment” screen. Another bonus is that it has less than 5,000 miles on it, so it’s practically new.

Although it’s a German brand, you could say that this Audi R6 is a part of British royal history.

The Sun reports that Harry used this car to pick Meghan up from Heathrow airport when she came to the U.K for Pippa Middleton’s wedding in 2017.

If you’re more interested in the car’s specs than it’s royal history, then you’ll be happy to know that it’s one of the fastest cars on the market, according to a representative from Auto Trader.

“The Audi RS6 Avant is one of the fastest estate cars on the market doing 0 to 60 in 3.9 seconds, and it has a roaring exhaust to excite any petrol head,” Auto Trader’s editorial director, Erin Baker, told The Sun.

She speculates that Harry might have given up the car because he might be looking for a vehicle that’s more suited to a family man than a bachelor. He is married now, after all, and he and Meghan expressed a desire to have children in their engagement interview.

Although Baker recommends Skoda Superb for men who are in the family way, we’ll have to wait and see which car Prince Harry ends up choosing. We’re sure his wife will also have a say in the matter. According to Business Insider, Meghan and Harry had similar automotive tastes. She used to drive a leased Audi SUV when she worked on Suits and lived in Toronto.

She’s also previously confessed to driving an old beat-up Ford vehicle during her days as a struggling actress. During an interview at the 2016 Create And Cultivate Conference in Atlanta, she revealed that it had so bad that she couldn’t open the doors with the remote and had to climb into the trunk so that she could enter the car.

Now that she’s royalty, that kind of car trouble is one less thing that she has to worry about.