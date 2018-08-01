Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Appear Smitten, Frolicking On Beach Outing In Malibu After Five Years Of Dating

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been pretty good about keeping their relationship under wraps for the past five years. But on July 21, the couple just couldn’t keep their hands off of each other during a romantic date at the beach.

In photos published by Us Weekly, the couple made it clear that they’re an item. The pair headed to the beach in Malibu where they engaged in a number of activities including beach volleyball, sand wrestling, and some full-fledged PDA. Not only did the couple appear to be all over each other as they played around in the sand, they also shared passionate kisses. To end the evening, the couple popped open a bottle of champagne and watched the sunset.

“They were totally engaged with each other. They were never on their phones. She had this incredible smile on her face. She looked smitten,” a witness told the magazine.

A source close to the couple claims that the pair has kept their romance under wraps for a long time because they don’t want the public to criticize them as a couple and put a strain on their relationship.

“Katie and Jamie care about each other a lot and they tried to stay as quiet as possible because they didn’t want to ruin that.”

By keeping their relationship out of the public eye, the pair had a chance to get to know each other and grow together at their own pace without the public weighing in on what they think about the pair together. But now, Katie is done hiding from the cameras and wants the relationship out in the open. However, a source close to Katie claims that her pals are warning her to proceed in the relationship with caution.

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx Finally Flaunt Their Five-Year Romance https://t.co/iq4ZUOHDuc pic.twitter.com/7Ts9oIBckz — Is Update (@IsUpdate1) August 1, 2018

“No one can understand why Katie loves a man who can’t seem to commit. Everyone wants Katie to take care of herself.”

Earlier this month, the Inquisitr shared that the pair was seen out together in New York. The couple arrived with one another at Tao Restaurant for a date with Jamie even opening the door for Holmes as they stepped out of their vehicle. But that date came just after rumors that the couple split surfaced. While Jamie hung out with friends in Miami, Katie was thousands of miles away, vacationing with daughter Suri in Europe. According to People, there was also a rumor that Katie and Jamie had called off their “upcoming wedding” due to trust issues — but when press reached out to Katie’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, she shot down the rumors.

“The Radar story is 100 percent untrue,” she said.

Leslie’s statement also seemed to confirm that Jamie and Katie are indeed an item as they couple have yet to officially announce it.

But, pictures do say a thousand words.