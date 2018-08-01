The royal family has lost patience with Duchess Meghan's father's outbursts says 'Daily Mail'

Patience is growing thin with Thomas Markle and his two children from his first marriage and the way they are doing a media blitz on Meghan Markle and the royal family. While Duchess Meghan’s father Thomas Markle has been going on a media blitz in an attempt to provoke a meeting or at least a reaction, the palace has been closing ranks and moving farther away from any kind of interaction with the Duchess’ father.

But behind the palace gates, crisis meetings are being taken to decide how best to deal with the looming Markle problem. The Daily Mail says that palace aides have been having “crisis meetings” to figure out how to proceed, and if Queen Elizabeth will have to step in to put out the fire. Palace sources are saying that the patience of the royals has “snapped” when it comes to dealing with Thomas Markle’s provocation.

The crisis meetings are an attempt to address the frustration of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, with her estranged family members who continue to speak out to the media alleging that Meghan has cut them off, refusing to take their calls or see them.

Palace aides 'hold crisis meetings' over Thomas Markle's behaviour https://t.co/ODCTvga6HR @Femail — Shilo Allan Walter Wilson (@WilsonShilo) August 1, 2018

Supposedly there are three plans under consideration by the palace to curb Markle’s outbursts.

“Meghan contacting her father directly, arranging for an intermediary to meet with him, or for the Duchess to ‘cut him off completely’ in the hope he will stop.”

Royal watcher Katie Nicholl says that Duchess Meghan has been leaning on Kate Middleton who can relate to her predicament.

“Kate’s made a real effort to be kind to Meghan and to include her. They’re quite different characters but they get along well.”

Markle and Middleton reportedly talk on the phone and get together for tea.

“[Kate] has made an effort with Meghan. She’s been very sympathetic to what’s been going on with Meghan and her dad.”

In his first television interview, Thomas Markle has complained that he hasn’t spoken to his daughter in nearly three months, and he’s hurt, and feeling rejected.

“I’m really hurt that she’s cut me off completely. I used to have a phone number and text number for her personal aides at the Palace, but after I said a few critical words about the Royal Family changing Meghan, they cut me off.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has a birthday coming up on August 4, and he father says he has no way to reach her.