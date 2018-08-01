Kris Jenner Gushes Over What Good Mothers Kylie And Khloe Are Ahead Of Season 15 Of ‘KUWTK’

'Kylie is more calm than I was.'

Ahead of Season 15 of her hit reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, matriarch Kris Jenner is making her press rounds.

The new season of the reality show premieres on August 5, but Kris Jenner simply can’t stop talking about how amazing her klan of kids and grandkids are. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the 62-year-old dished on a number of topics including daughters Kylie and Khloe, who happen to be new moms. At 20-years-old, Kris can’t believe how well Kylie has adjusted to motherhood.

“Kylie is more calm than I was. I look at the way she she loves Stormi and takes care of her. She doesn’t go anywhere without her.”

And when it comes to Khloe, Kris had no doubts all along as to what kind of mother Khloe would make.

“I knew she would be amazing. She is always the one who has her house stocked with goodies and takes care of everyone else’s kids. They all want to have the sleepovers at Auntie KoKo’s. True is the light of her life,” Jenner gushed.

The reality star may also have subtly noted that Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal may not play out on the E! reality series, claiming that they are more focused on the birth of baby True Thompson as opposed to the scandal.

“We’re focusing on baby and her life,” Jenner explains. “I’m really proud of her for being an amazing mommy.”

Recently, Jenner sat down and revealed what her life as a grandma is like. Earlier this week, the Inquisitr shared that Jenner talked all things grandchildren, confessing that she has an amazing connection with one of her grandkids in particular — Kourtney’s son, Mason Disick, who is the eldest grandchild. But when she was asked which grandchild that she is closest with, Jenner confessed that it’s always changing.

“It changes all the time,” she told the magazine before dishing that she and Kourtney’s 8-year-old son, Mason, have an “amazing connection.”

“On vacation, I think I was attached to Reign. You know it changes every day. The babies are just starting to get animated so that’s cute. There’s a lot of personalities.”

Currently, the reality TV matriarch is grandmother to nine children! Daughter Kourtney has three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign while Kim Kardashian has three children of her own in North, Saint, and Chicago. Rob Kardashian has one child, Dream Kardashian, while Khloe and Kylie both recently welcomed baby girls True and Stormi to the Kardashian/Jenner klan.

And the momager says that filming their hit reality show has been a blessing because it allows her to spend more time with her grandkids. Jenner says that she sees them “every day” when they’re filming.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres this Sunday on E!