Jennifer Aniston Slams Haters Who Say She ‘Can’t Keep A Man’ Per ‘In Style’

Jennifer Aniston is putting rumors regarding her love life on blast, revealing in a new interview for In Style that rumors of her inability to “keep a man” are false. The actress opened up for In Style’s September issue to Jimmy Kimmel’s wife and her friend, Molly McNearney, slamming those false statements.

Aniston said she is besieged with endless speculation about her love life and chooses to remain quiet on the topic, preferring to keep her private life private.

The former Friends star ended her marriage to second husband Justin Theroux, in February of this year. The couple was wed in 2015. She was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000-2005.

“There are definitely moments of not being balanced and poised, but I do that all in my own personal space,” she said to In Style.

“For the most part, I can sit back and laugh at the ridiculous headlines because they have gotten more and more absurd. I guess they’re feeding into some sort of need the public has, but I focus on my work, my friends, my animals, and how we can make the world a better place.”

She is perturbed as to the constant fascination about her romantic life and stated that she doesn’t understand why the public is so interested.

“The misconceptions are ‘Jen can’t keep a man,’ and ‘Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career.’ Or that I’m sad and heartbroken,” she remarked in the interview.

“First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken. And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally. There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they’re deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn’t to procreate. Maybe I have other things I’m supposed to do?”

She then noted that the comments about her devotion to her career and the fact that she has not had children is a form of sexism. Aniston is not unaware that most stories are about what she looks like rather than the work she does.

She then noted that she would love women and men to be better at “listening” rather than reacting and having a conversation where people learn to understand one another rather than assume things about another person.

Aniston prefers to have a personal connection with the public and her friends and does not have a social media account.

The actress is currently filming a Netflix movie in Italy with Adam Sandler.