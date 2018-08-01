Donald Trump Would Lose To Joe Biden In 2020, According To New Poll

So far, Biden hasn't announced if he's running.

Donald Trump would lose to Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2020 presidential election between the two according to the results of a new poll released Wednesday.

As The Blaze reports, Politico/Morning Consult polled 1,993 registered voters from July 26-July 30, asking them a variety of questions about how they would vote in the 2020 election.

Biden vs. Trump

If the 2020 election came down to Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump, Joe Biden would win by seven points, according to respondents. Forty-four percent of registered voters said they would vote for Biden in 2020, while 37 percent said they would vote to re-elect Trump.

Looking at things by party affiliation, according to Politico, 80 percent of poll respondents who identified themselves as Democrats said they would support Biden in a hypothetical election. That’s ever-so-slightly higher than the 78 percent of Republicans who say they plan on supporting Trump in 2020.

In fact, according to Newsweek writer Greg Price, these results reveal what may be a chink in Trump’s armor: his waning support among Republicans. The 78 percent number of Republican voters who would vote for him in November 2020 stands in sharp contrast to the 90 percent of Republican voters who still approve of him in approval rating polls.

Any Democrat vs. Trump

Pollsters also asked respondents if they would vote for a hypothetical, generic Democratic candidate against Trump in 2020. Eighty-nine percent of respondents said they would support a generic, non-Biden Democratic candidate over Trump, vs. the 80 percent of Democrats who would support Biden.

New Poll Shows Joe Biden Beating Trump By 7 Points in 2020 https://t.co/LLO3zmRJnu pic.twitter.com/Dp1NUW9Wcy — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 1, 2018

The generic Democrat candidate would still win against Trump in the general election – in fact, he or she would win by a higher margin than Joe Biden’s. A generic Democrat would beat Trump 48 percent to 35 percent.

Is Biden Even Going To Run?

As of this writing, it’s not clear. His name has certainly come up in discussions about possible 2020 Democrat nominees, but he’s been clear that he hasn’t made a decision yet. In fact, he says he won’t announce a decision one way or the other until January 2019.

Meanwhile, other Democrats who may be running in 2020 include Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Senator Kamala Harris of California, and former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton (again).

As for Republicans, Trump may yet face competition within his own party for the 2020 nomination. Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona and outgoing Ohio Governor John Kasich have both hinted that they may be considering runs for president in 2020.