Donald Trump Calls Mueller Probe A ‘Rigged Witch Hunt,’ Tells Jeff Sessions To End It ‘Right Now’

President Trump has escalated his attack on special counsel Robert Mueller and his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Trump on Twitter has called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end the Mueller probe immediately, describing the investigation as a “rigged witch hunt.”

“…Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!”

The preceding tweets include a quote from lawyer and legal commentator Alan Dershowitz in which he questions the objectivity of former FBI Peter Strzok. The source of the quote is unclear.

Harvard law professor Dershowitz has sided with President Trump over the Mueller investigation and has called for it to be suspended in the past.

“‘FBI Agent Peter Strzok (on the Mueller team) should have recused himself on day one. He was out to STOP THE ELECTION OF DONALD TRUMP. He needed an insurance policy. Those are illegal, improper goals, trying to influence the Election. He should never, ever been allowed to remain in the FBI while he himself was being investigated. This is a real issue. It won’t go into a Mueller Report because Mueller is going to protect these guys. Mueller has an interest in creating the illusion of objectivity around his investigation.’ ALAN DERSHOWITZ.”

Last year, Sessions recused himself from matters involving the Russia investigation after he failed to disclose two meetings with a Russian ambassador while an adviser to Trump’s campaign.

His deputy Rod Rosenstein appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to pursue the probe.

This week, several Republican lawmakers expressed a desire to impeach the deputy attorney general. However, the New York Post reports that Jeff Sessions defended Rosenstein and expressed his high confidence in his deputy.

Democrats accused the 11 House Republicans’ move to impeach Rosenstein as a move to undermine the Mueller probe.

President Trump has reportedly threatened to fire Jeff Sessions in the past due to his recusal from the Russian meddling investigation. Mr. Trump has expressed regret over appointing Sessions as attorney general.

So far, Jeff Sessions has pushed back on the president after his public criticism and expressed his desire to continue his job.

Mr. Trump commented on the Paul Manafort trial, stating that he had worked for Ronald Reagan and Bob Dole. The president asked why he wasn’t informed about the investigation into Manafort and said that his former campaign manager worked for him for a very short period of time.