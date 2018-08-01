Meghan Markle’s Birthday Will See Prince Harry Take On Best Man Responsibilities

Quite an unusual way to celebrate her first birthday as a royal.

Meghan Markle’s plans for her first birthday since becoming a royal? You’d probably not be able to guess.

The latest royal entrant has her birthday coming up this weekend on August 4, and if you’re thinking she might have plans to celebrate her birthday with Prince Harry privately after her crazy hectic schedule over the past few months, you are mistaken. In fact, the Duchess of Sussex will spend her 37th birthday attending a wedding!

Yes, you heard that right. According to People, Meghan and Prince Harry will be attending the wedding of his childhood friend Charlie Van Straubenzee to Daisy Jenks this Saturday. The Duke and Van Straubenzee both attended Ludgrove Prep School and have remained great friends since. Van Straubenzee was all smiles at his pal’s wedding earlier this year, so there is little reason for Prince Harry not to do the same.

By all accounts, he would have a great time too. Because not only is the Duke attending the wedding on the day when he could have taken time off with his birthday wife, he is set to be the best man at the wedding, according to royal photographer Tim Rooke.

“Unfortunately I will be missing the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks where Prince Harry will be best man on August 4th in Churt Surrey as I will be on the beach,” Rooke wrote on Twitter.

Meghan Markle to spend birthday at Prince Harry's pal's wedding ???????? https://t.co/zwSSnTjz2j via @Femail — Royally_Petite ???? (@RoyallyPetite) July 30, 2018

It just goes on to show that Prince Harry always has time for his best friends. It is not altogether surprising that the Duke assumed the role of best man since Van Straubenzee’s family has close relations with the royal family. Charlie is known to be good friends with Prince William, too, and the Duke of Cambridge is expected to attend the wedding with Kate Middleton.

Although Charlie Van Straubenzee’s wedding is hugely important for the royal couple, this is not the first wedding they will attend since taking their nuptial vows. They attended the wedding of Prince Diana’s niece, Celia McCorquodale, just one month after their big day.

For Meghan, while she might feel a little disappointed that she will not have Prince Harry all to herself for her first royal birthday, it appears the Duchess is pleased about the fact that for the first time since their wedding, all the spotlight won’t be on her. Last year, the couple celebrated Meghan’s birthday by going on a safari vacation in Africa — one of Prince Harry’s favorite places to visit, which he also endearingly refers to as his “second home.”