Tamra Judge’s Husband Faces Setback: Eddie’s Heart Condition Is Still Not Fixed, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Get an update on Eddie Judge's heart condition.

Tamra Judge and husband Eddie Judge are currently enjoying a European getaway but according to a new report, the Real Housewives of Orange County couple is in the midst of heartache as Eddie continues to suffer from a concerning heart condition.

After the reality stars jetted off to Italy for some rest and relaxation, Radar Online told readers that Tamra and Eddie were recently dealt with devastating news about Eddie’s latest surgery.

“Eddie had a doctor’s appointment last week and learned that they still have not been able to fix his heart condition,” a source close to Tamra explained.

Tamra’s husband of five years has undergone five heart surgeries in the past several months and now, he will reportedly need to go under the knife yet again in hopes of treating his condition once and for all. In addition, the insider said that Eddie will have to continue to take his heart medication as prescribed by his doctors.

Throughout the first three episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra and Eddie have showcased his ongoing health crisis and in the trailer for the new season, Tamra was seen breaking down to her mother about Eddie potentially dying as a result of his heart condition.

On Instagram this week, Tamra confirmed to her fans and followers that Eddie’s latest surgery was unsuccessful.

“Surgery didn’t work but we are hopeful docs will get his heart under control soon,” she wrote.

“They are taking it day by day right now but are remaining hopeful,” Radar Online‘s source said. “They are blessed to have each other and this has made their love for one another stronger than ever before.”

Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge have both been sharing regular photos and updates on their social media pages in regard to Eddie’s health.

During an interview with The Daily Dish in June, Tamra opened up about Eddie’s battle.

“He’s actually, right now, worse than when he started out. He just had a heart procedure three weeks ago where they went in and cauterized his heart in 71 places and we thought that that was going to be the end. But now he’s in the healing process and that sent him into what’s called a flutter and his heart is just uncontrollable,” she said.

Tamra and Eddie got married in June 2013 and months later, their journey down the altar was featured in the Bravo TV spinoff series Tamra’s OC Wedding.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.