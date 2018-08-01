UFC: Conor McGregor Talks About Jose Aldo’s Victory And Upcoming Fight Against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Since suffering two consecutive losses in the hands of Max Holloway, former UFC champion Jose Aldo is trying to climb his way up to the top of the featherweight division. On Saturday night, “Scarface” established a very impressive performance at UFC on Fox: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 where he defeated Jeremy Stephens in the first round via TKO.

As crazy as it may seem, Conor McGregor is one of the people who congratulated Jose Aldo for his recent victory. In an interview with TMZ, “The Notorious” said he is happy to see Aldo return to the winning column.

“I was so happy for him,” McGregor said. “Honestly, truly happy to see the joy he had after it. It’s a crazy business, and I know he’s gone through a lot of stuff. So to see him come back with that great finish, I was very happy for him and his coach, Andre Pederneiras. The whole of Ireland was happy for Jose Aldo that night.”

Conor McGregor definitely knows what it feels like to win again after suffering a massive loss. However, hearing him said good things to Aldo is a little bit surprising, especially for those people who witnessed the start of their rivalry. McGregor got his first UFC belt from Aldo where he knocked him out in just 13 seconds in their UFC 194 bout.

Conor McGregor: UFC comeback fight likely to be in Las Vegas https://t.co/WXCnxvaeiu pic.twitter.com/ZdH6TJ10IU — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 31, 2018

Most MMA fans will surely love to see the rematch between Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo. However, as of now, the fight between the two former UFC lightweight champions is unlikely to happen. McGregor is yet to fight again in the Octagon since beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

His recent involvement in the infamous Brooklyn bus attack further delayed his UFC return. Luckily, after avoiding jail time, Conor McGregor is expected to be scheduled to fight again. In the past months, rumors and speculations continue to swirl that “The Notorious” will be challenging undefeated UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight belt.

McGregor admitted that the fight is still not official, but he said that they are close to reaching an agreement. The Irish fighter is hoping that his upcoming match against Nurmagomedov will happen this year in New York City.

“I believe so – I hope so, (that it will be in 2018),” McGregor said, via MMAjunkie. “I’m pushing for it. You know, I (expletive) love New York City.”

As of now, there are three dates that UFC is reportedly considering for the fight between McGregor and Nurmagomedov. These include October 6 in Las Vegas, November 3 in Madison Square Garden, and December 29 in Las Vegas.