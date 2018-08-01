Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Legs In Tight Leggings In New ‘Sunday Night Football’ Photo

Carrie wowed in a new photo from her upcoming NBC 'Sunday Night Football' opening.

Carrie Underwood is showing off her world-famous legs as she prepares to return as the face of NBC’s Sunday Night Football. NBC Sports shared a stunning new photo of the star on the set of the Sunday night phenomenon while recently filming the upcoming introduction video for the impending 2018/19 season.

Ahead of the kick-off football game of the new season on September 6 when the Atlanta Falcons take on the Philadelphia Eagles, this week, NBC shared the stunning snap of the mom of one which showed her sporting tight shiny leggings that perfectly showcased her toned legs.

Underwood was also sporting a simple white top in the snap which was tied at her waist, before then accessorizing her latest Sunday Night Football ensemble with a cropped black jacket and two long necklaces.

The star was also rocking black cut out heels in the new photo while her signature blonde waves were down to her waist after Carrie previously sported a bob for a few years following the birth of her now 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

The network also confirmed a few of the big names joining Carrie in the new opening, confirming that the athletes appearing in the video include Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson, Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Jared Goff, and Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott.

NFL Stars to Join @carrieunderwood in New Show Open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football: https://t.co/Tvmn1NVRX2 @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/S8jCf9uvX3 — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) July 30, 2018

The latest photo from the set comes shortly after Inquisitr reported that NBC first shared snaps from the upcoming opening sequence, one of which showed Underwood giving fans an even better glimpse at her toned legs in short shorts.

The photos showed Carrie sporting a glamorous black leather playsuit in one photo which she accessorized with black boots and a chunky silver belt. The picture showed the “Good Girl” singer front and center while dancing with a number of football cheerleaders in the background.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

SNF producers confirmed that Underwood would be back for another year alongside the snaps, tweeting on June 20, “We’re filming with our good friend @carrieunderwood in LA this week for this season’s #SNF open! Who’s ready for Sunday Night to be Football Night again?!”

The upcoming season marks Carrie’s sixth consecutive season as the face of the sports franchise after taking over the role from fellow country star Faith Hill.

But while Underwood’s legs may have been a little more covered in the latest photo from the shoot, Inquisitr reported that the star did have a little more skin on show just last week while spending some time outdoors in Tennessee.

Carrie was spotted out and about at a local farm in Tennessee while sporting tiny denim daisy duke shorts.