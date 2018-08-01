Lala Kent Silences Her Social Media Critics In Epic Instagram Post

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star and entrepreneur claps back at haters who criticize her music, movies, and makeup line.

Lala Kent isn’t giving her haters any more airtime. The Vanderpump Rules star and Give Them Lala Beauty founder posted a note of appreciation to her loyal fans on Instagram, then added a special message to haters who have recently given their unwanted opinions on her various business endeavors.

In the post, Kent called out critics who say her music “sucks,” her movie is “bad,” her makeup line is “stupid,” and those who describe her as “nothing but a reality TV person.”

Kent then went on to ask the negative followers where she can download their music, see their movies, order their lip gloss, or watch them on TV.

Lala Kent captioned the post with a thank you to fans that have supported her through her career, which is currently in a major upswing. The Vanderpump Rules star also explained that she turned off comments on her Instagram “because that tool has been given to me.”

“I don’t need to see it to know what some of y’all think,” Kent wrote. “And what some of y’all think adds fuel to my fire – the love some of y’all give reminds me why I wake up to do what I do. ”

You can see Lala Kent’s passionate post below.

In an earlier interview with Bravo’s Daily Dish, Kent opted to kill her critics with kindness. When asked what one message she would like most to share with critics, Kent replied, “I love you. All of you. Nice or not.”

Lala Kent is one SUR employee who has branched out in all directions since getting recognition on the accompanying Bravo reality show, Vanderpump Rules. Kent recently told TooFab her initial plan when she moved from Utah to Los Angeles was to become an actress.

“I am not a patient person, so I always think, ‘How can I make this happen the quickest way possible?'” she explained. “And I found that Vanderpump Rules was gonna be the quickest way for my name to get out there.”

It seems her strategy has worked. Lala Kent recently made her starring movie debut in the horror movie The Row. She has recorded several songs, including “Boy” and “4 U,” and her lip gloss line, Give Them Lala Beauty, recently expanded to include eyeliners and eyeshadow palettes.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, in addition to her reality TV gig on Vanderpump Rules, Kent will also appear on an episode of the upcoming 11th season of Flipping Out with her longtime boyfriend Randall Emmett.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo.