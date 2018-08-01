Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Are Ready For Baby? ‘Radar Online’ Shares Pregnancy Plans

A pregnancy announcement could be made during 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 7.

Katie Maloney could announce a pregnancy during the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.

According to an August 1 report from Radar Online, Maloney and her husband, Tom Schwartz, could be headed for an eventful Season 7. In addition to opening the doors of Tom Tom in West Hollywood, California, with Tom Sandoval, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ken Todd, the couple is reportedly trying for a baby.

“Tom has been talking more and more about having baby, and they both agree that it will be sometime very soon after TomTom opens,” a source told the outlet. “They are excited about the new chapter.”

“Katie has been getting in shape and working out, as well as monitoring her body and trying to live as healthy a lifestyle as possible,” the insider added.

Radar Online revealed that Maloney and Schwartz have been speaking about welcoming their first child since tying the knot in August 2016 and just months ago, Schwartz suggested to Us Weekly magazine that he would love to have a large family.

“I love kids. We want to have a farm,” he said in February.

“I mean, I’m not getting any younger [and] he’s got gray hairs,” Maloney added.

Maloney also said that it makes sense, biologically, for her and Schwartz to start their family “soon.”

Season finale of #pumprules tonight!!!!!! A post shared by Katie Maloney-Schwartz (@musickillskate) on Apr 30, 2018 at 11:46am PDT

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have been in a relationship since the debut season of Vanderpump Rules in 2013 and for a while, Schwartz appeared to be afraid of tying the knot. As fans of the hit series will recall, Schwartz told Maloney that he wanted to get to a place of being financially stable before he agreed to become her husband. Then, during the show’s fourth season, he and Maloney became engaged and the following year, they got married during the finale episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 5.

If Maloney and Schwartz do start a family soon, they will be the first Vanderpump Rules stars to do so. Although a number of their co-stars are currently involved in serious relationships, no one has gotten pregnant yet.

In addition to possible pregnancy news from Maloney and Schwartz, fans of the Bravo TV series will also be seeing the longtime star Jax Taylor get engaged to his girlfriend of three years, Brittany Cartwright, who he infamously cheated on just one year ago with series regular Faith Stowers.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 is expected to begin airing sometime later this year on Bravo TV.