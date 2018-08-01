Eva Longoria Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Newborn Son ‘Waving Hello At The Whole World’

Eva's 1-month-old son made his magazine cover debut with his mom.

Eva Longoria is sharing the most adorable new photo of her baby son Santiago waving hello to the world on the cover of Hola! USA. Entertainment Tonight reports that the new mom shared a glimpse at her latest magazine cover with her son on Instagram on July 31, showing off the 1-month-old as he posed for the camera.

Eva, who welcomed her first child into the world in June, shared the sweet photo of her Hola! USA cover on the social media site, marking the first time the former Desperate Housewives actress has given her fans a clear look at her baby boy’s face.

“Here he is! Santiago Enrique Baston is waving hello at the whole world!” Longoria captioned the new photo of her baby boy with husband of two years Jose “Pepe” Baston. “Couldn’t wait to share this picture with y’all!”

“Thanks to @usahola and @bernardodoral for capturing these beautiful moments with my newborn son!” Eva then continued in the caption of her latest upload, adding the sweet hashtag #BabyBaston which she’s been using over the past few months to share her journey into motherhood.

On the cover of the latest issue of the magazine, Longoria – who looked radiant as she smiled while holding her son – is quoted as saying of her baby boy, “It’s magical. I feel like I’ve known him my whole life.”

While baby Santiago, who Inquisitr previously confirmed was born on June 19, is Eva’s first child, her husband is already dad to four children from a previous marriage.

Longoria told Hola! USA that her step kids have been very involved in their new baby brother’s life ever since the star gave birth.

While the magazine cover marks the clearest snap yet Longoria has shared of her first child, the star has been sharing glimpses at little Santiago in snaps shared on her Instagram page over the past few weeks since she first became a mom.

Just last month, Inquisitr reported that Longoria shared a stunning makeup-free snap with her more than 5 million followers showing her cuddling her little baby who was facing away from the camera.

Speaking to In Touch Weekly last year, Eva, who is 43-years-old, confessed while she was pregnant that she never felt her biological clock was ticking before meeting her husband and was happy to wait until she met the right person to become a mom.

JC Olivera / Getty Images

“Women are having babies later and later, so I didn’t have that ‘biological clock ticking’ pressure. I [also] wasn’t with anybody for a while,” Longoria, who was previously married to basketball player Tony Parker between 2007 and 2011 and Tyler Christopher between 2002 and 2004 confessed.

“I think babies are a product of love and partnership,” she then added, noting at the time that she was “very happy.”