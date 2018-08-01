Pamela Anderson To Compete On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ For The Third Time—With A Twist

The 'Baywatch' beauty has another chance for a mirrorball trophy, this time in France.

Pamela Anderson is determined to get her hands on a mirrorball trophy. The Baywatch star and activist will compete on Dancing with the Stars for the third time. But this time, the 51-year-old star will be featured on the French adaptation of the show, Danse Avec les Stars, in Paris.

French TV network TF1 dropped the casting announcement on Twitter and Anderson confirmed the news in a lengthy Instagram post.

“I have never danced but have been offered roles on Broadway. I seem to be fated to take on this challenge. My kids have always come first. And there was just no time for film or theatre. Now that they are grown. I’m ready to take on more artistic roles. …Dancing is such a great way to express yourself, and get in shape- I am emotional just when I think of dancing – I have so much inside to give – it will save me.”

U.S. Dancing with the Stars fans have seen Anderson compete on the show twice in the past. On Season 10 of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, Anderson was partnered with pro dancer Damian Whitewood but was eliminated in Week 6. The determined star returned to the show in Season 15 for Dancing with the Stars: All-Stars, this time with pro dancer Tristan MacManus, but she was the first star to be eliminated.

Anderson has been vocal about her love for France. The Canadian-born beauty, who is in a serious relationship with soccer pro Adil Rami, shares a home with the World Cup champ in Marseille. In the post, Anderson revealed that her dream was to live in France when her children were grown, learn the language and fall in love.

“All have come true,” Anderson added.

But what about that dream of a mirrorball trophy? In 2012, Anderson joked to People that she had a strategy to keep herself focused on the TV ballroom competition.

“I’ve sworn off men until November,” Anderson joked.”[I’ll also] rehearse a lot more and try to stay out of trouble because I’m a self-sabotager!”

Anderson later revealed how she would react if she won the coveted Dancing with the Stars title.

“I would carry [the trophy] with me everywhere,” Anderson told interviewers, per Digital Spy. ” I’d have a lot of parties afterwards, but that goes without saying. I don’t know if I could handle it. I don’t know if I could spiritually handle it if I won. That’d be nuts. I’m not going to go there… I’m going to dance to dance.”

Pamela Anderson will make her Parisian dancing debut later this year.

The U.S. version of Dancing with the Stars will kick off its 27th season Monday, Sept. 24 on ABC.