Jennifer Lopez Says She Probably Wouldn’t Have Dated A-Rod In Her 20s, Talks Engagement

JLo talked about engagement & revealed why things may not have worked with A-Rod 20 years ago.

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her romance with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, engagement, and why they may not have even dated if they first met 20 years ago. Entertainment Tonight reports that JLo made the relationship confessions while chatting on New York City radio station 103.5 KTU on July 31, while she also revealed how well her twins get along with A-Rod’s two kids.

Lopez confessed that timing was everything when it comes to the more than year-long relationship with Alex as she revealed that she wasn’t sure their relationship would have worked out so well if they were both in their 20s.

“We were both at a good place in our lives and I think, maybe if we had met in our 20s, it wouldn’t… you know, maybe not so much,” Jennifer said on the East Coast radio show this week, admitting that both she and Alex are “too crazy” to have made their relationship work 20 years ago.

“But now, at this point in our lives, where we both have kids and we both accomplished certain things in our careers and we’re kind of in that second act of our lives,” she continued of why their relationship works in the way it does today, adding, “we really complement each other.”

But while things may be going very well for JLo and A-Rod right now, she confessed that things aren’t heading towards marriage just yet.

Jennifer, who has been married three times before, shut down the host when he asked if she was already engaged to the baseball superstar after months of speculation suggesting the twosome could be ready to tie the knot after over a year of dating.

“I’m not engaged. I’m not engaged,” Lopez hit back after being asked about a possible wedding, making it clear that A-Rod is yet to officially pop the question. “No, no.”

Lopez also discussed the sweet relationship between her children, 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with her former husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez’s children with former wife Cynthia Scurtis, 13-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella and how great they get along together.

JLo revealed during the interview that the sweet bond their kids share “couldn’t be better,” while also confirming that they “love each other” and “get along so good” when they’re together.

“That stuff can be tricky sometimes and I think a lot of people understand that, and I’ve had other relationships where it’s been tricky, but with these four, it really works nicely,” she said.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Jennifer’s gushing over her boyfriend and their kids comes shortly after she shared a seriously sweet message for the athlete on Instagram for his 43rd birthday on July 27.

Sharing a lengthy message for her man, Lopez wrote in part that she thinks he’s a “superstar.”

The sweet social media post came mere days after Alex shared an equally gushy message for Jennifer for her 49th birthday shortly before on July 24.