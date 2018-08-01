‘Help’ Nicki Minaj Says To Fans Over Clearance Issue On ‘Queen,’ Will A Missed Sample Delay The New Album?

Nicki Minaj’s upcoming album, Queen, may be delayed over a clearance issue on a Tracey Chapman sample. The album was originally slated for release on June 15, but now it appears that it will be out August 10.

Minaj vented to fans on Twitter Tuesday and asked them to vote to help her make a decision. Fader included a link for fans to vote.

Minaj claims that she “had no clue” the song sampled Tracey Chapman. She also referred to the song as “mad tea” and said that she is willing to “sacrifice one more week for this tea.” She didn’t specify which song the Tracey Chapman sample is on in her post, but it is allegedly suspected to be “Fast Car.”

“So there’s a record on #Queen that features 1 of the greatest rappers of all time,” she wrote. Had no clue it sampled the legend #TracyChapman – do I keep my date & lose the record? Or do I lose the record & keep my date? do we push #Queen back 1 week? Ugh! I’m torn, y’all help.”

She added, “Since I may have asked it wrong. vote. You guys can only imagine how much this means to me. It’s such a perfect body of work. love you. Long time.”

Complex reports that 53 percent of Minaj’s fans have voted to “keep/record push date1 wk” in the poll that she posted.

In other Nicki Minaj news, the rapper is scheduled to perform at Roc Nation’s Made In America Festival along with Diplo, Post Malone, Zedd, and Meek Mill over two days time. Inquisitr recently reported that the festival has been banned from its traditional location on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney for its 2018 run.

Jay-Z released a statement expressing his disappointment in the decision, citing that it was made without “a sit-down meeting, notice, dialogue, or proper communication.” He also said that it doesn’t show the correct appreciation for what MIA festival has done for Philadelphia.

In turn, Roc Nation spend $600,000 on the festival last year and is scheduled to pay the city $80,000 for any additional expenses. Roc Nation has already assured Philadelphia that it will reimburse them for the 2018 edition.

Originally called the “Budweiser Made in America” festival, MIA lost its biggest sponsor for 2018. Citi, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Airlines, and PUMA have been added to their roster of sponsors and will receive the same amount of funding for 2018.

City communications director Deana Gamble said, “We look forward to continuing a partnership.”