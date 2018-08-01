Nicole Scherzinger Rocks A Tiny Black Bikini & Wet Hair In New Photo

The former Pussycat Doll revealed her bikini body in a new vacation snap.

Former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger is showing off her incredibly toned body in a new bikini photo she posted to social media. Daily Star reported that the singer and dancer wowed in a two-piece in the new snap she uploaded for her 3.6 million followers on July 30 where she was rocking her two-piece and wet hair.

The snap showed the talented star posing inside a tiny white enclosed walkway in her swimwear, which featured what appeared to be gold embellishments on both straps as she stretched her arms across the walls and ceiling of the low tunnel.

Scherzinger tagged her location as Monaco, where she was likely enjoying some downtime shortly after Radio Times reported that the star would not be appearing on the next series of the British singing competition The X Factor this summer despite appearing on the panel for several seasons since she first joined in 2012.

Nicole – who was also sporting wet hair – shared an inspiring caption alongside her bikini upload, which also included a snap of the stunning scenery at the European destination including a shot of the stunning coastline.

“A secret to happiness is letting every situation be what it is, instead of what you think it should be,” Scherzinger told her followers alongside the new photo she shared this week.

The star – who is 40-years-old – has already been sharing photos from her Monaco vacation this week, first uploading a snap to her official Instagram account of some steps leading down to the ocean.

Nicole captioned the upload with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr., writing, “You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, Scherzinger has been sharing a number of bikini and swimsuit snaps during her downtime over the past few weeks.

The singer was most recently sporting a white swimsuit in photos while enjoying some time in St. Tropez.

Scherzinger no doubt works hard for her toned body though, as she’s revealed in the past.

Per Women’s Health, she revealed that she’s pretty strict when it comes to working out and has her go-to exercise methods to keep her body toned.

“In a typical workout I would run on the treadmill maybe 20 mins, then try to do some squats, some sit-ups on the exercise ball, some yoga stretches,” Nicole shared, adding that she’s also a fan of Soul Cycle classes and hiking to stay toned and in shape.

Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

She also revealed that she finds it easier to work out with her girlfriends as they work together to keep each other motivated.

“Me and my girlfriends support each other for the gym. Because, you know, it’s hard to be motivated sometimes, so when you go you push each other, we try to do different things,” Scherzinger explained of her exercise routine and why she prefers to work out in a group.

“We’ll go hiking one day and then we’ll try a sculpting hot yoga class, then we’ll do a cardio,” Nicole continued of her go-to exercises. “We just motivate each other.”