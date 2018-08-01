‘Jane The Virgin’ Actress Gina Rodriguez Reveals Her Bikini Body In A Tiny Two Piece

Gina wowed in a skimpy bikini as she lay on a sofa outdoors.

Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez is showing off her incredible body in skimpy two piece bikini in new vacation photos shared on social media. The actress, who recently headed to Mexico to celebrate her 34th birthday on July 30, shared a stunning bikini photo with her 2.7 million Instagram followers just one day after her big day.

The stunning snap showed the star – who plays the titular character on the popular CW series – laying on a grey sofa which appeared to be suspended by two long ropes from a huge tree. Rodriguez could then be seen striking her very best model pose as she relaxed in the tropical location, as large white bundles of white material were draped down either side of her from the top of the tree.

The stunning actress was showing off her seriously toned body in what appeared to be a strapless pale lilac bikini top and white bikini bottoms as she lounged around in the idyllic location while surrounded by lush foliage.

Gina’s latest swimsuit vacation picture, which has received close to 200,000 likes since Gina first shared it on her official account on July 31, had a comments section flooded with praise for the actress as fans shared sweet messages on the social media site.

???? by @iamjorgediaz A post shared by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on Jul 31, 2018 at 9:54am PDT

“WHAT AN ETHEREAL GODDESS,” one fan told Gina in the comments section, adding a sparkle emoji to their comment, while another told the actress, “I. Can’t. Even. You are a goddess girlfriend!”

“So much epicness in one photo,” a third told Rodriguez after seeing her stunning bikini photo.

As Inquisitr previously reported, this isn’t the first time the star has shown off her rocking bikini body while celebrating her birthday south of the border in Mexico.

Earlier this week, Gina shared another bikini snap with her millions of followers as she posed by a straw beach hut.

The Instagram upload showed off the actress’s toned body in a white top with a central cut out detail and strappy blue and white bikini bottoms as she stood in the sand on the beach.

Rodriguez has been sharing several gorgeous photos from her most recent vacation with a group of friends, including her boyfriend Joe LoCicero.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

As reported by In Style, one vacation photo in particular had Gina’s fans talking after she shared a photo on her birthday wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring on her left hand.

The coy snap had fans speculating that LoCicero may have proposed to Rodriguez during their tropical getaway, while Us Weekly also alleged that the couple are engaged.

The picture showed Rodriguez smiling as she put her hand on her head while showing off the ring to the camera on her 34th birthday. She captioned the snap with a quote from Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, but did not confirm reports suggesting she’s engaged.