Chris Carmack Jumps From ‘Nashville’ To ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ Playing ‘Ortho God’

The former on-screen country star will soon be playing a surgeon on TV.

Now that Nashville has come to an end after six seasons, airing its final episode on CMT on July 26, the show’s stars are free to take on new projects.

Chris Carmack, who played gay country singer Will Lexington, is one of the first actors from the series to land a brand-new gig.

He is heading back to ABC, the original network Nashville aired on, for a recurring role on the hit Shonda Rhimes-created program Grey’s Anatomy, reported Deadline.

Carmack will be joining the medical drama as a new orthopedic surgeon at the fictitious Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

The 37-year-old will affectionately be referred to as the “Ortho God.”

It has yet to be revealed what his character’s official name is or which episode he will first appear on.

While Carmack has had roles in numerous TV shows and big screen movies, after Nashville the former model is most known for playing Luke Ward on the very first season of The O.C. from 2003 to 2004.

In the premiere episode of the Fox series, his character was the one to say the iconic line “Welcome to the O.C., b*tch!”

He has two theater credits — in 2006, he starred in the off-Broadway play Entertaining Mr. Sloan, which also featured Alec Baldwin, and debuted later that same year on the London stage in Tennessee Williams’ Summer and Smoke, acting opposite Rosamund Pike.

Carmack is also a talented musician, as shown on Nashville. In addition to the many songs he sang on the series, and that appeared on the various show soundtracks, he released an EP in 2015 called Pieces of You.

The handsome entertainer is engaged to musician Erin Slaver, whom he met on the set of Nashville when she played a backup singer for Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere). They have a 23-month-old daughter, Kai.

On his official Twitter page, Carmack said he was “honored” to be a part of Grey’s Anatomy.

He also stated that he “can’t wait to scrub in.”

The upcoming season of Grey’s Anatomy will be its first without longtime stars Sarah Drew (April Kepner) and Jessica Capshaw (Arizona Robbins).

However, fans of the show will be happy to know that Kim Raver will be reprising her role of Dr. Teddy Altman on a full-time basis.

“Returning to Shondaland with the incredibly talented [showrunner] Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo, and the amazing cast is heavenly. I have a special place in my heart for Teddy and feel very lucky to have the opportunity to continue her story,” Raver said in a statement in May, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Grey’s Anatomy is entering Season 15 this fall, making it ABC’s longest-running primetime scripted series.

Catch the two-hour season premiere on Thursday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.