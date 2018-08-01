‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4B: New Posters, Images, And Episode 9 Details Revealed

Episode 9 will see Morgan helping Alicia as a storm approaches

With less than two weeks to go until the Season 4 return of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, fans are already trying to figure out how the show will evolve without two of its main characters. Up until the recent San Diego Comic-Con, there was very little news about upcoming episodes from Season 4B. However, as August 12 approaches, AMC is starting to let some details filter out.

For starters, two new posters have just been released. This comes shortly after the first official one released at San Diego Comic-Con. The Comic-Con poster showed various cast members including Morgan Jones (Lennie James), Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), Luciana Galvez (Danay Garcia), Naomi (Jenna Elfman), and John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt). The new posters, however, only feature Morgan, leading fans to speculate over whether Fear the Walking Dead will now place this character as the lead in a show that has previously been an ensemble cast.

According to an interview that one of the show’s co-showrunners, Andrew Chambliss, did with Forbes, Fear the Walking Dead will still be an ensemble show.

“I think we would say it’s definitely an ensemble show, and going forward the questions that these characters have really been dealing with are, now that Madison’s gone, how do they relate to each other, how do they move forward, where do they go, what do they do? These are questions that everyone, both individually and as a group, are going to be wrestling with. So I think for those reasons we really do see it as a true ensemble show.”

Lennie James stars as Morgan Jones AMC

As for what Episode 9 of Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead holds for fans, Comic Book has revealed the synopsis for the episode, which will be titled “People Like Us.” The synopsis is below.

“Morgan tries to help Alicia and this fractured group of survivors as a storm brews.”

Episode 9 is written by Anna Fishko and directed by Magnus Martens.

While the synopsis is brief, viewers have already seen in the new trailer for Season 4B that a hurricane will hit Fear the Walking Dead at some point. According to the above synopsis, it looks like viewers could be in for flying hurricane zombies sooner rather than later.

Finally, AMC has also released some new images for Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead, which you can view in the gallery below.

Alycia Debnam-Carey stars as Alicia Clark Ryan Green / AMC

Maggie Grace stars as Althea Ryan Green / AMC

Garret Dillahunt stars as John Dorie Ryan Green / AMC

Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Jenna Elfman as Naomi, and Maggie Grace as Althea Ryan Green / AMC

Jenna Elfman stars as Naomi Ryan Green / AMC

Danay Garcia as Luciana and Colman Domingo as Strand Ryan Green / AMC

Danay Garcia stars as Luciana Galvez Ryan Green / AMC

Lennie James as Morgan Jones Ryan Green / AMC

Lennie James as Morgan Jones and Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark Ryan Green / AMC

Colman Domingo stars as Victor Strand Ryan Green / AMC

Lennie James stars as Morgan Ryan Green / AMC

Morgan Jones poster AMC

Lennie James stars as Morgan Jones AMC

Fear the Walking Dead will return to AMC with the second half of Season 4 on August 12.