‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eve & Brady Team Up With Stefan, Jennifer Is Conflicted

Days of Our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that there will be a lot of controversy in Salem.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will debate whether or not she should tell her boyfriend, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), the real reason that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) left Salem.

As many Days of Our Lives viewers already know, Brady Black was so angry when Nicole dumped him in order to shack up with his step-brother that he decided to blackmail her using evidence that proved she killed Deimos Kiriakis. Nicole had no choice but to pack her bags and leave Salem with her baby daughter, Holly. If Eric knew why Nicole really left Salem he may decide to ditch Jennifer and go running off to the love of his life.

Meanwhile, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will decide to make a bold move and team up with Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) in hopes of taking down Titan. Although Stefan’s brother, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), and Brady’s grandfather Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) are currently running Titan, Brady will want revenge for being ousted from the company and the Kiriakis mansion.

In addition, Chad will play right into Stefan’s hands. It seems that the brothers are competing on so many levels as of late. They’re rivals in business and when it comes to Chad’s wife, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller). Days of Our Lives fans will remember that Abby is currently pregnant with Stefan’s child after suffering from a split personality disorder.

In the latest #DAYS, Brady is tempted to tell Eric the truth about Nicole leaving town.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/G6nxIjb41o — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 31, 2018

Abigail’s alter-ego, Gabby, fell head over heels in love with Stefan, and the two got intimate. Now, they’re expecting a child together much to everyone’s surprise. However, that’s not really the case. Only Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) knows that the baby Abigail is carrying actually belongs to her husband Chad. Gabi is looking to get revenge on both Abby and Stefan after they put her behind bars for a crime she didn’t commit. Sadly, Chad is an innocent victim in the situation.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as Gabi will see a secret meeting between Stefan and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). The two have been sneaking around together as Stefan looks for ways to get under Kate’s skin and try to control her into being on his side in the DiMera Enterprises vs. Titan feud. Of course, Gabi will be suspicious of their encounter.

