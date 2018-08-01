‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday, July 31: Kyle Falls For Summer’s Seduction

Summer drops Kyle like a hot potato once she gets the goods on her mom.

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, July 31, shows that Kyle never learns, Abby and Arturo learn more, and Shaun learns the lengths to which Cane will go to keep Lily safe.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) both surprised each other with breakfast. They discussed Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and her strength and how she honored Hilary with the show. Then, Abby (Melissa Ordway) stopped by with some PR ideas, and Nick loved them and then gave his sister the day off, which she used to spend with Arturo (Jason Canela) who also took the day off.

After a trip to the Dive Bar, Abby and Arturo ended up at the park. They got to know each other better and also asked each other some probing question. Arturo wanted to know if Abby chose to date him just to stick it to her family while Abby asked if Arturo had ever been in love. Arturo said once, but she wasn’t spontaneous enough while Abby assured Arturo that she genuinely likes him.

Meanwhile, Nick and Sharon went on to discuss their fall wedding. While Sharon wanted a small ceremony, Nick said he would love to make a huge statement with an enormous service. He even wanted to build them a dream house, which Sharon also didn’t really want even though she still lives so close to Victor (Eric Braeden).

Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) wanted to see Devon (Bryton James). At Devon’s penthouse, Lily tried to comfort Shauna (Camryn Munn), but the teen snapped at Lily. Later, when Lily took a call from Devon, Cane warned Shauna not to say anything about Lily running the red light. Later, Cane told Lily that everything would be okay, and they would lay Hilary to rest the next day.

Finally, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) sparred at Jabot and Summer (Hunter King) overheard. In fact, Kyle even made thinly veiled insinuations that further piqued Summer’s interest. Phyllis warned him to stop when Summer was out of earshot, but it was too little too late.

Summer joined Kyle at the Dive Bar in a hot pink bikini and began to work her seduction magic. Later, they adjourned to Summer’s place, and Summer kept trying to weasel the details of the tension she noticed between her mother and Kyle. Kyle refused to budge, and Summer told him his stance turned her own. They started making out, and eventually, Kyle told Summer he stopped by and found men’s clothes at Phyllis’ when she and Billy (Jason Tompson) were broken up. At that, Summer instantly dropped Kyle — she lied to him to get the goods on her mom. It seems he’ll never learn.

