Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Backside In Burgundy Swimsuit In Latest Instagram Video

It seems as though model Emily Ratajkowski just lives in a swimsuit these days.

If you look at the 27-year-old’s Instagram account, there’s basically a bikini-clad post each and every day. But rather than posting a sexy swimsuit photo to her popular social media page, Ratajkowski switched things up a bit today, posting a swimsuit video instead.

The video starts off with the model standing to the side as she poses against a white wall. In the video, you can see the model’s stunning figure as well as a bit of cleavage. Per usual, Emily wears her dark brown hair down and slightly messy while sporting minimal makeup. She dresses the look up a little bit with a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

A few seconds into the video, Ratajkowski turns her back to the camera and shows off her backside. The burgundy swimsuit barely covers any of the model’s derriere, dipping all the way down to her behind with the sides of the suit tucked into her bottom.

Within just a few hours of the post, the model’s video has already received a ton of attention from her followers with over 1.5 million likes in addition to 3,900 comments. While some followers were quick to comment on Ratajkowski’s amazing figure, countless other fans couldn’t get over how beautiful she is.

“I was like. I’m kinda bummed. I wonder if there’s anything that will make me smile on Instagram. Then I saw this. :). Thanks”

“Literally body goals,” another fan wrote.

“Shes gods gift for humanity,” another chimed in.

There were also plenty of flame emojis and heart eye emojis that were left in the comments section of the post. Recently, the model sat down with Bravo, where she dished on both her diet and exercise routines. The model admitted that most days, she likes to cook so she knows exactly how much salt and sugar is going into her food.

But surprisingly, she starts the day by ordering a coffee and a kouign-amann which is a pastry made with a lot of butter and sugar.

“I always pretend that I don’t know what I’m getting,” she joked. “I’m like, ‘Um, hmm, I guess I’ll get… a kouign-amann?’ They’re like, ‘Uh-huh.'”

At lunch, she will usually have a salad or a sandwich and many times she will go out to eat with friends for dinner. One of her favorite restaurants is Bestia in downtown Los Angeles.

As far as exercise, Emily enjoys staying active with yoga and hiking.