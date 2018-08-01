Watch England Vs. India Cricket 1st Test Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

England take on the top-ranked Test cricket team in the world, India, in the opening match of an epic, five-Test series at Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

England have not lost a home Test cricket series since 2014, as CricInfo records, and they have not experienced defeat on English soil in a Test series of more than two matches since 2012, but that admirable streak will be seriously challenged starting on Wednesday, when the world’s top-ranked Test team, India, opens an epic five-match series with the first Test that will live stream from Birmingham.

The Test will open only the ninth five-match series for India since 1982, per CricInfo, and a chance for Captain Virat Kohli to cement his team’s position as the dominant Test side in the world, the 29-year-old told Fox Sports.

“We are very happy with number one ranking in the world but our main challenge begins now,” Kohli said. “If we can conquer the overseas season, that’s when you will see a broader smile on my face when I sit down for the press conference.”

While England’s white ball teams under Captain Eoin Morgan have continued to impress — with the one day international squad holding the world’s top ICC ranking — the test team under Skipper Joe Root has floundered, winning just one out of its last win Test matches, The Guardian reports.

Root took over from England’s longest-serving captain, Alastair Cook, after the team took a 4-0 Test series drubbing from India in India in late 2016, The Guardian reported.

Adil Rashid will serve as England’s sole spinner in the first Test against India Gareth Copley / Getty Images

Spinner Adil Rashid has been called up for his first home Test match, which will also be Rashid’s first as the sole spinner in a Test bowling corps, as England has left Rashid’s mentor Moeen Ali out of the side for the Edgbaston match.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav is expected to remain on the bench, though he has ben included in India’s Test side, while “spin twins” Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will shoulder the burden of holding back the England batting attack.

