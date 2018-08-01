‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Writes Heartfelt Post To Wife Catelynn

'I love you more than this realm will allow to express in all my desired ways.'

Tyler Baltierra sure knows how to melt the hearts of his millions of Instagram followers.

It’s not uncommon for the reality star to get candid, oftentimes sharing sweet posts about his wife and daughter on the social media platform. Today was certainly no exception as the Teen Mom OG star shared a photo of his wife along with an adorable caption.

In the photo, Tyler and his wife Catelynn sit together on a couch as they hold hands. The pair both look lovingly into one another’s eyes and they appear to be totally in love. But it wasn’t the photo itself that necessarily had fans talking; it was the caption of the adorable post that melted fans’ hearts.

“Life is really simple if you think about it. If you love something … fight for it. Sacrifice for it. Love it so much that it makes you want to love yourself in a way you never knew you were even capable of loving,” the 26-year-old wrote. “It’s been 13 years together & that’s not because of luck or us not arguing or not getting upset with one another … that’s because everyday, we choose to love each other unconditionally, with all the flaws & all the baggage our past lives has given us.”

He then continued, “We choose to listen to one another & be heard by one another. We choose to confront our issues head on & fix them together. We choose to nurture our spiritual bond together & share lives ups and downs with one another. We are lovers in this life, so we can be soulmates in our afterlife.”

To end the post, he used a number of words to describe his wife including “beautiful,” “worthy,” and “strong.”

“I love you more than this realm will allow to express in all my desired ways.”

Not surprisingly, the photo and caption have earned the reality star a ton of accolades from his 2.4-million-plus followers. While some fans were quick to gush over how amazing Tyler is to his wife, other fans couldn’t help but chime in on how perfect the couple are for each other. Within just a few hours of the post, Baltierra has already gained over 159,000 likes and 2,700 comments.

Throughout their relationship, In Touch shares that the couple have been plagued by divorce rumors. And prior to getting married, it was breakup rumors that the couple had to deal with. This seems to be Tyler’s way of shutting down the haters and telling that his relationship with Catelynn is strong.

The previous day, the Teen Mom OG star shared a sweet photo of his daughter with fans. In the up-close image, Tyler’s daughter, Nova Baltierra, turns her head to the side as she looks into the camera. In the caption of the image, Tyler says that he counts his blessings each and every day while also confessing that being a father is the best blessing of his life.

The new season of Teen Mom OG is expected to air sometime this fall.