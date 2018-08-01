Controversial Louis Farrakhan Documentary Will Not Air On Netflix, Internal Miscommunication Blamed For Error

Netflix will not be airing the new documentary about Louis Farrakhan

A controversial new documentary about Louis Farrakhan will not air on Netflix, contrary to an earlier billing on the streaming service. Netflix has cited an “internal miscommunication” as the reason why it was originally listed with their service.

According to Variety, a Netflix spokesperson announced via a public statement on Tuesday that the documentary, My Life’s Journey Through Music, will not air via their service.

“This film will not be released on Netflix. Due to an internal miscommunication, it appeared to be scheduled for release on Netflix, but it is not. We apologize for any confusion this has caused.”

The documentary, as a result of the internal miscommunication, had been listed last week on the Independent for movies coming to the U.K. version of Netflix in August, according to Variety.

The statement was issued by Netflix in response to Fox News after they asked Netflix about a tweet about the documentary that was published via Louis Farrakhan’s Twitter account.

“My dear viewers and listeners, on August 1 you will be able to view the premiere on Netflix of the minister’s life journey through music,” the tweet said. “And, if you would like to leave a comment of what you think about that documentary and its music, you can go to LCTWMusic.com and leave your comment. May God bless you — As-Salaam Alaikum.”

As-Salaam Alaikum! I am looking forward to your thoughts after you watch my documentary "My Life’s Journey Through Music” on @Netflix. It will be premiering on August 1st. https://t.co/0b9gUITT5l #LetsChangeTheWorld pic.twitter.com/GgO87Qnb5T — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) July 31, 2018

Louis Farrakhan Sr. (born Louis Eugene Walcott), and formerly known as Louis X, is an American religious leader of the religious group called Nation of Islam (NOI). He is also a black nationalist, activist, and social commentator.

Louis Farrakhan is known to have a long history of hate speech, going back decades. As a result of this, he has been labeled an antisemite by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Some of his extreme views which have led to him being called racist and antisemitic by many Americans include his praise for Adolf Hitler when he called him a “very great man,” having a sentiment that white people “deserve to die,” and blaming the Jews for the attacks involved in 9/11.

Earlier in the year, Farrakhan also lost his verified status on Twitter after he posted a video warning about “the Satanic Jew,” according to Fox News. However, this hasn’t stopped his activity on Twitter. Besides his recent tweets about Netflix airing his documentary, he has also been plugging his seven-CD box set called “Let’s Change The World,” which aims to “help propagate the teachings of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad.”