Press Conference For Missing Iowa Student Mollie Tibbetts Reveals Investigators Are Chasing Hundreds Of Leads

Investigators are still baffled as to why and how Mollie Tibbetts went missing

Two weeks after the disappearance of Iowa University student Mollie Tibbetts, investigators involved have admitted they are still unsure of what happened to the 20-year-old.

In a press conference held on Tuesday, “a lead investigator said dozens of local, state and federal agents” are working together to determine what happened to Mollie Tibbetts according to CBS News.

Kevin Winker, who is the director of investigative operations with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, headed the press conference and told the gathered crowd that they are investigating every lead and tip they receive. So far, 200 leads have been pursued in the case. However, they still don’t know what happened to Mollie and consider her disappearance as “not consistent with her past.”

Iowa Department of Public Safety also said in a previous press release that searches for Tibbetts include “ground, air and the utilization of K-9’s” and that “investigators continue to work this case aggressively and seek the public’s support.”

Winker also revealed that on any given day, between 30 and 40 investigators are working hard to try and locate the missing woman. So far, no conclusion as to her disappearance has been identified and all avenues are still open in regard to this.

Kevin Winker heads a press conference in relation to the disappearance of 20-year-old student, Mollie Tibbetts Ryan J. Foley / AP Images

However, it could be identified that Mollie Tibbetts was last seen wearing “dark colored running shorts, a sports top, and running shoes.”

In addition, it is likely that Mollie returned home after her jog on the evening of July 18 as evidence of homework has allegedly been sighted. Tibbetts’ boyfriend also received a Snapchat from Mollie around 10 p.m. on July 18. The background of the image revealed she was likely indoors at the time the picture was taken.

Mollie was reported missing by her family the next day after she failed to turn up for work.

Mollie’s father, Rob Tibbetts, also released the following statement to Fox News about his trust in the investigators involved in the case.

“We’re just going to have to rely on the authorities and their investigation,” Tibbetts told Sandra Smith from Fox News. “They have a terrific team and so we just have to put our faith in them.”

Investigators are asking for public assistance in relation to the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts, indicating that no clue or information can be considered too small at this stage. CBC News provided the following details of how to get in touch with authorities in regard to Mollie’s disappearance. A reward is also now on offer.