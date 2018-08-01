David Hasselhoff Gets Married To Model Hayley Roberts, Who Is 28 Years His Junior

The couple met in 2011, while Roberts was working at a hotel in Wales.

The Hoff just got hitched.

Actor David Hasselhoff jetted off to Italy to marry longtime girlfriend Hayley Roberts on Tuesday in a ceremony before their closest friends, ABC News reported. The two have quite a bit of an age difference, with the 66-year-old Hasselhoff falling for the 38-year-old model after she asked him for a photograph in 2011.

The two have been dating ever since, and have shared their unusual love story. While Hayley Roberts has now found work as a model, she was working as a retail assistant at a hotel in Cardiff, Wales, when Hasselhoff was there for the audition rounds of Britain’s Got Talent.

As the couple later told Hello! magazine, they quickly fell for each other and soon went on a romantic trip to Switzerland together. As Hasselhoff told the celebrity news outlet, he didn’t want to rush the new romance.

“I was a gentleman that first night,” Hasselhoff shared. “I said she could have her own bed. Then we went to a health resort. I thought, ‘Let’s enjoy health and each other.'”

“I quickly found out we have the same values, even though we’re from very different worlds.”

Though the two have gotten quite a bit of attention for their age gap, David Hasselhoff said they have accepted the non-traditional relationship and he even jokes with Hayley about it.

“To be honest, the reason I haven’t got married yet is because I know it’s not going to be a perfect relationship. We’re not going to grow old together, let’s face it,” he told the Sun. “Sometimes I think I love her enough to say, ‘Go and find a man of your age and have a life. We had a great time and we love each other but… That would be horrible and it would probably take years to get over.”

The two got engaged two years ago, and Hasselhoff said they had the support of his two adult daughters.

Those following the happy couple on social media have gotten a glimpse of the festivities this week. The night before the wedding, Hayley Roberts took to Instagram to share a picture of herself exploring Arbellobello.

David Hasselhoff has been married twice before, to Catherine Hickland from 1984 to 1989 and to Pamela Bach from 1989 to 2006.

After their wedding in Italy, newlyweds David Hasselhoff and Hayley Roberts told ET they are headed to Maldives for their honeymoon, where they plan to “stay underwater for about two weeks.”