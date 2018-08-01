Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Being Raped By Police Cadet When She Was 17

In the latest issue of Glamour, funny lady Tiffany Haddish bears it all and opens up about her rape as a young girl.

Haddish told the interviewer that she had to develop these “bossy” sort of defense mechanisms because of what she has dealt with in life. At the age of 17 a police cadet raped Haddish.

“That whole experience put me in such a messed-up place for a long time, and I ended up going to counseling,” she tells the reporter of Glamour. She still grapples with what justice would look like for her. The Last OG star told the reporter, “Me just yelling out people’s names with no thought behind it is pointless. I need a plan. I could be a voice, but what’s a voice going to do—just keep talking? Or is there action behind it?”

So until she sees a change, she is going have her armor up. “I notice that men are afraid of women that are aggressive. So to protect myself I become semi-aggressive,” she says. “You hear about, ‘Tiffany always hitting on somebody,’ but that’s to keep them from hitting on me.”

Haddish was married to William Stewart but divorced in 2013 amid accusations that he sexually assaulted her. Stewart denies the claims. Truthfully, now with her blossoming career she is far too busy to date.

Andy Kropa / AP images

“I don’t really have time. And I’ve had enough somebodies,” she says. “I done ran through 38 dudes, OK? Body count, yeah. Mine is 38. Write it down. Let them know. I’ve had 38 experiences.”

She was born in Los Angeles to an African-American mother and a Jewish-Eritrean refugee father. Her father left when she was 3, and her mother remarried and had four more children. Her mother then suffered brain damage in a car accident when Haddish was 8 and it triggered mental illness and an abusive behavior. Haddish wrote about it in her memoir The Last Black Unicorn. “Because of her, I can take a punch like nobody’s business.”

A few years after the accident, she and her siblings entered the foster care system. At 15 a social care worker gave her two options: undergo psychiatric therapy or attend the Laugh Factory Comedy Camp, and she chose comedy.

Haddish has dealt with a lot, but that doesn’t get her down, as she focuses her eyes on the prize. She wants to make that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson money. “I’ve been studying him a lot on YouTube and stuff. I’m like, If he can make $65 million, I can make $65 million too,” she says. “I want to get on that Forbes magazine, not for the money, but to be an example to other foster youths that it don’t matter how low from the bottom you are, you can always rise to the top if you believe in yourself.”