Watch West Indies Vs. Bangladesh Cricket Live Stream: 1st T20I: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

The reigning T20 World Cup champions West Indies open a three match series against a side that has historically struggled in the shortest format of cricket, the Bangladesh Tigers, who have not won a T20 International series go at least two games since 2012 — when they defeated West Indies, according to ESPN CricInfo — in a night match that will live stream from St. Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday.

Despite the Tigers’ woes in T20 international cricket, star all-rounder Shakib al Hasan says that Bangladsh expects to come out of West Indies with a series victory, according to The Dhaka Tribune.

“We are expecting a good result in the T20I series. It is their (West Indies) favorite format and honestly T20 is a tough format for us but still I believe we have the potential to win if we can give our best effort,” Shakib told the Bangladesh-based paper.

After West Indies dominated both Tests of a two match series, as CricInfo reported, only to drop two games of a three-match ODI series to Bangladesh right after that, the T20 series will decide for both teams whether the Bangladesh tour of West Indies can be looked on as a success for either team.

Mustafizur Rahman returns to the T20 side for Bangladesh on Tuesday, after a toe injury. Eranga Jayawardena / AP Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the first T20 International match between West Indies and Bangladesh, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time on Tuesday, July 31, at Warner Park Sporting Complex in Bassaterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis.

In Bangladesh, that start time will be 6:30 a.m. Bangladesh Standard Time on Wednesday, August 1. In the United States, the live stream begins on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 5:30 p.m. Pacific.

For the Windies, power batsman Chris Gayle will sit out the T20 series against Bangladesh after scoring 142 runs across the three matches of the just-concluded ODI series, as CricInfo reported. But wicketkeeper Chadwick Walton will make his return as West Indies hopes to gain an advantage before the T20 series shifts to the United States.

The second and third matches of the T20 series will be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, according to CricInfo. Those matches will be held August 4 and August 5 at Central Boward Regional, which will also host three Caribbean Premier League T20 matches later in the month.

West Indies’ Chadwick Walton (r) returns to the Windies side for the T20I series against Bangladesh. Ricardo Mazalan / AP Images

Gazi Television in Bangladesh will broadcast the opening T20 International match of the three-game series against West Indies live on Wednesday morning. Otherwise, to watch a live stream of the high-powered 20-overs cricket action in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package.

The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the exciting match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.