Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Post-Baby Weight Loss, Fit Bikini Body

The Victoria's Secret supermodel gave birth to her second child last month.

Candice Swanepoel showed off her impressive post-baby weight loss and supermodel bikini body while frolicking on the beach in Brazil this week.

The leggy 5-foot-10 blonde bombshell looked stunning in an olive green swimsuit as she walked along the beach in a pair of sunglasses.

With the exception of a tiny belly, Swanepoel appears to have regained her sleek pre-baby physique just one month after giving birth to her second child, who was born on June 19.

Like her fellow Victoria’s Secret supermodel pals Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice lost her baby weight in record time.

Yoga And Pilates Workouts

Swanepoel’s weight loss secrets were an organic diet and regular workouts that alternate between cardio exercise, light weightlifting, Pilates, boxing, and yoga.

“I’ve been doing my own kind of yoga,” Candice told The Cut. “It’s not traditional yoga, but I put on some music and mix in some Pilates and squat resistance stuff I’ve learned over the years.”

Swanepoel said she was lucky to be born with a fast metabolism, but she makes sure to limit portions and eat organic, healthy foods, such as antioxidant-rich blueberries, strawberries, high-protein nut butters, and healthy fats such as coconut oil and flaxseed oil.

Swanepoel looks amazing after giving birth to son Ariel just six weeks ago. The only remnant of her pregnancy is a slightly rounded tummy.

Candice Swanepoel varies her workout routine, which mixes running, spinning, boxing, weightlifting, circuit-training, Pilates, and yoga.

Like other supermodels who have to be ready to wear a bikini at a moment’s notice, the South African stunner trains year-round to stay in top shape.

Victoria’s Secret Supermodels Train Year-Round

Swanepoel’s Victoria’s Secret pal Adriana Lima also lost her baby weight in record time after each of her two pregnancies.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Adriana’s weight loss secrets were a low-carb, high-fat ketogenic diet and rigorous workouts that include boxing, cardio exercise, and strength training.

Adriana’s diet emphasizes high-quality proteins like chicken and meat, and she snacks on low-carb fruits like blueberries and blackberries. When she’s training for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, she drastically reduces her carb intake to get as lean as possible.

Like other low-carbers Lima insists that cutting carbs makes her feel more energetic and less bloated. “I feel healthier, better actually,” Adriana said. When she’s not preparing to walk the runway in a thong, Lima enjoys her favorite foods, such as chocolate cake.

The mom of two also works out regularly, saying daily exercise makes her look and feel her best. Lima is a longtime fan of boxing workouts, which combine muscle-sculpting moves with rigorous cardio exercise.