Watch Manchester United Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: International Champions Cup, Start Time, Watch Online

Both David De Gea and new signing Fred could feature for Manchester United in their International Champions Cup match against a Real Madrid side that has yet to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

In what star midfielder Juan Mata called “a perfect end” to his team’s preseason tour of the United States, according to the Express newspaper, Mata’s Manchester United squad faces European champions Real Madrid in an International Champions Cup match that will live stream from Florida, and one that will feature squads that are starting to resemble what the teams will look like when they open their seasons on August 10 and August 19, respectively.

Spanish international goalkeeper David De Gea returns from his World Cup hiatus, and is expected to mind the net for Manchester United, according to the Manchester Evening News, while the Manager Jose Mourinho’s prized summer signing, the Brazilian midfielder Fred, should see extended time on the pitch after making only a brief appearance in the club’s 4-1 loss to Liverpool.

Mourinho picked up Fred from the Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk for a cool £52 million transfer fee, or neatly $70 million in U.S. cash, in June, The Guardian reported.

“[Real Madrid] are a great team with a great squad,” Mata said. “They now have a new manager [Julen Lopetegui] who we know very well but the players are pretty much the same. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world. We will be able to play with some of our young players, which will be a good experience for them. I think it’s a perfect end to this US tour.”

Goalie David De Gea of Manchester United is expected to make his return to the net on Tuesday. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Tuesday’s Manchester United vs. Real Madrid International Champions Cup match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 65,000-seat Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Tuesday, July 31. In the Pacific Time Zone, that start time will be 5 p.m.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, August 1.

For Real Madrid, the contest in Miami Gardens will be the first game of the preseason for the winners of three-straight UEFA Champions League trophies, and the first since global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Italy to start a new phase of his career at Juventus. And as The Hard Tackle site notes, the preseasons matchup will also be Los Blancos’ first game since the sudden departure of Manager Zinedane Zidane.

Former Spain international, who managed the Spanish national side for the past two seasons, Julen Lopetegui will take over and get his first opportunity to see what he’s been given when Real Madrid take to the Hard Rock Stadium pitch on Tuesday.

