Kim Kardashian Slammed By Tyson Beckford, Fans Deem Her Clap Back As ‘Homophobic’

There seems to be a new celebrity feud brewing. Tyson Beckford didn’t like Kim Kardashian’s look for Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, and he let everyone know it.

According to a July 31 report by Entertainment Tonight, Tyson Beckford commented on an Instagram photo of Kim Kardashian from Monday night. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore an asymmetrical crop top, which showed off her toned abs and velvet capri pants with see-through heels.

Beckford revealed that he didn’t like the look, and even accused Kardashian of having some bad plastic surgery. “Sorry I don’t care for it personally,” Beckford commented before adding, “She is not real, doctor f***ed up on her right hip.”

Of course, Kim couldn’t let the comment go, and decided to clap back at Tyson. Kardashian responded by seemingly implying that Beckford is gay. “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it,” she wrote, adding the tea, frog, and manicure emojis.

After the Instagram beef played out, fans began to call out Kim Kardashian for her “homophobic” comments towards Tyson Beckford. “Kim should apologize for that homophobic clap back. It was in bad taste and Tyson must learn to stay in his own lane,” one social media user wrote.

“Girl Kim…the homophobia jumped out,” another Instagram fan commented. “I hope y’all get Kim Kardashian together for that homophobic response to Tyson Beckford,” another stated.

Later, Beckford took to his own Instagram comment to clarify his comments on Kardashian’s body. “My opinion on women who do plastic surgery stays the same, not for me! I personally don’t care for it! Done end of story! Always gonna pick a Beyonce over anyone else,” he stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, this is the second time this week that Kim Kardashian has caused controversy for her social media posts. On Sunday, the mother of three posted videos on her Instagram story of her sisters, Khloe and Kendall, telling her that she was so skinny she looks like she doesn’t eat and could be anorexic.

Kim’s joyful response to looking so skinny they believe she’s not eating was upsetting to many of her fans. Some social media users even called the videos very “triggering,” as Kardashian seemed thrilled about her super skinny frame, even telling the world that she was down to 119 pounds, and weighs less when she takes out her hair extensions.

Kim Kardashian has yet to respond to fans’ concerns over her “triggering” Instagram story, or “homophobic” comments towards Tyson Beckford.