Kim Kardashian Shows Off Insane Bikini Body In Latest Instagram Post

The photo comes just days after the reality star revealed that she weighs 119 pounds.

Another day, another photo of Kim Kardashian in her bikini.

As fans of the reality star know, Kim is never one to shy away from showing off her tanned and toned body with her army of 114 million plus Instagram followers. Just last week, the mother of three flaunted her bikini body alongside her pal, Larsa Pippen, sharing the photos on her social media page. And today, Kim has shared yet another photo of her bikini body — this time in a solo shot.

The image, which is taken from an angle above the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, shows the 37-year-old laying on a lounge chair. Kanye’s wife angles one of her legs over the other, showing off her toned figure as she dons a skimpy black bikini. The top of the risqué swimsuit top leaves little to the imagination of her Instagram followers, showing ample amounts of Kim’s cleavage.

There also appears to be another set of knees in the lounger next to Kim though it is not clear who was laying out with her. Within just four hours of the post, Kardashian’s most recent photo has sent her fans into a frenzy. Thus far, the image has garnered over 1.7 million likes as well as 9,000 plus comments. Many chimed in to gush over how amazing Mrs. West looks while countless other fans just commented on the image with a series of emojis.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 31, 2018 at 10:43am PDT

“You’re so beautiful. Can’t wait for summer here in Australia.”

“You look beautiful,” one more chimed in.

“Okay idk I’m actually concerned about her weight,” another fan wrote.

The last fan is of course referring to Kim’s recent weight controversy. As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Kardashian came under fire over comments she made about her weight. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a video on her Instagram story this past Sunday while she and her sisters were at a charity poker tournament for the City of Hope in Los Angeles. In the video, Kendall tells Kim that she is concerned about her.

“I’m really concerned. I don’t think you’re eating. You look so skinny.”

Kim takes the comment as a compliment and tells her sister “thank you,” before Khloe gives Kim yet another “compliment.”

“I’ve never seen a human being look as good as you – you look like a walking FaceTune doll,” Khloe told her sister.

Kim then pans the camera down her all-black outfit before admitting to her fans that she weighs just 119 pounds. Many fans were quick to condemn Kim on social media for condoning being stick thin and many even though that she was promoting anorexia.

In May, Kim also faced criticism for promoting Flat Tummy appetite-suppressant lollipops.