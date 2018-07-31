Lisa Kudrow Recalls How Inclusive The Cast Of ‘Friends’ Was When She Was Pregnant And Filming

Lisa Kudrow’s Friends cast-mates weren’t just great pals on the show, they were also great friends behind the scenes as well.

The actress recently stopped by People, where she dished about her time on the hit show Friends. As fans will recall, Lisa’s character, Phoebe Buffay, acted as a surrogate mother for her brother Frank and his wife Alice in Season 4 and Season 5. At the time, the pregnancy was written into the script because Lisa was actually pregnant with her son, Julian, who is now 20 years old. Kudrow told the magazine that prior to taping, the cast had a ritual before they went on stage to film.

“The six of us would do a huddle backstage and just say, ‘All right, have a good show, love you love you love you love you,'” she recalls.

“And when I was pregnant, then they would say, ‘Have a great show, love you love you — love you, little Julian’ ‘Cause we knew it was a boy and that was his name.”

“So sweet, they included my little fetus in the huddle,” the 55-year-old added.

The actress, who was there to chat about her parental experiences for Celeb Parents Get Real, also dished on a number of topics related to motherhood. Kudrow told the publication that there is nothing that can prepare you for motherhood, but you kind of just learn things as you go.

The BOSS BABY premiere! ???????????? A post shared by Lisa Kudrow (@lisakudrow) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

When asked about her single best piece of parenting advice that she has ever given her son, Kudrow confessed that reminding him that what is on the internet stays on the internet and will never disappear, no matter how hard you try.

“I gave [Julian] advice about the internet and I [said], ‘That stuff’s there forever. You’re gonna look back at this stuff and you’re gonna go, ‘Oh my God, I can do so much better than that now,’ and you might be embarrassed.”

Today, Lisa is celebrating her 55th birthday, and according to E! Online, Kudrow will probably be getting a few texts from her former Friends cast-mates. Though the show has been off air for more than 14 years, the cast has still remained a tight-knit group over the years.

Most recently, it was revealed that Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow all have a group chat that they use to keep in touch with each other, though Cox claims that the group text is “too much pressure” and she’s always worried about thinking of something clever to say.

“You have something funny to say and you say it, but then you send the text and they don’t get it,” the actress noted.

As far as a chance at some sort of Friends reunion? Fans will have to keep dreaming — the cast has already said that it’s not going to happen.