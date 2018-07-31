Royal Crown Jewels Stolen, Cops Chasing Suspect [Breaking]

A royal family’s crown jewels have been stolen, leaving police to chase the suspect by helicopter, boat, and car.

Parts of the Swedish Royal Regalia were stolen on Tuesday according to Royal Central. The jewels were stolen from Strangnas Cathedral in Sweden while on display in a locked case. The crowns are burial crowns from 1611, of King Karl IX and Queen Kristina. A royal orb was also stolen during the heist.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the cathedral on a motorboat. Police are surrounding the city as well as the river. A police spokesperson, Thomas Agnevik, described the value of the stolen items.

Royal family crown jewels stolen by thieves who made off on motorboat https://t.co/OBNn9DPPeo — Philip M. Garlitz (@PhilipGarlitz) July 31, 2018

“I have talked to a person at the county administrative board that says that it is not possible to put an economic value on this. These are invaluable objects of national interest.”

By boat, the thieves could reach a number of cities, leading the police to expand their search east and west of the cathedral.

“We are looking for a small and open motorboat,” Agnevik said. “We have some different information about how exactly the boat looked. We are now examining all the tips we receive.”

The cathedral, just 50 miles from Stockholm, was open to the public at the time the jewels were stolen according to the police spokesperson.