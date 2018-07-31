Mila Kunis Got Into A ‘Blowup’ Over Trump With One Of Ashton’s Family Members

If there’s one thing regular people have in common with celebrities, it’s probably the universal struggle to get along with our spouse’s relatives. Take it from Mila Kunis. The starlet was promoting her latest film, The Spy Who Dumped Me, on Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast on Monday and talked about a little tiff she got into with Ashton Kutcher’s relative.

According to People, Kunis did not mention the relative whom she had the argument with, but described the degree to which their disagreement reached. “We both just so vehemently disagreed on a specific issue that to me is very important,” the That 70’s Show actress, 34, explained. “Women’s rights, which sounds so stupid to say like, ‘Oh but to me it’s important, but to you it’s not.’ I don’t know why it wouldn’t be.”

Kunis alluded that the argument came right before the 2016 presidential election and was about conflicting views of Donald Trump.

“These are the things that will happen if he wins,” she recalled trying to explain. “And it just wasn’t of a priority. Not that it wasn’t even priority, I shouldn’t say that. It wasn’t probably that anything was going to happen. That’s not the point of this. The point was something else. And I was like, ‘Right, but by default this is the s— that’s going to go down.'”

Kunis is very adamant about women’s rights. Kutcher even Instagrammed the two of them at the Women’s March earlier this year. She even donates to Planned Parenthood in Mike Pence’s name every month, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

“I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do, so as a reminder that there are women out there in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of reoccurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood,” Kunis explained during an appearance on Conan. “Every month, to his office, he gets a little letter that says, ‘An anonymous donation has been made in your name.”

Kunis went on to say she doesn’t mind differing opinions, as long as you can just back it up.

“Here’s the one thing I’ve learned,” Kunis told Maron. “No, you can’t ask for a rational … Like, ‘So, why don’t you vote for Hillary?’ ‘Cause she’s a b***h.’ ‘Why’s she a b***h?’ ‘I don’t know.’ … I don’t mind disagreeing. You and I don’t have to agree, but let’s have an educational debate.”

The Spy Who Dumped Me hits theaters Friday.