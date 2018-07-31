Miley Cyrus Isn’t Wearing Her Engagement Ring, As Speculation Grows That Breakup Rumors Are True, Per ‘Metro’

Miley was seen out and about without her engagement ring, as rumors swirl that she and Liam Hemsworth have called off the wedding.

Over the past few weeks, there have been rumors that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have called off the wedding. Although nothing has been substantiated with complete certainty, Metro noticed that Miley wasn’t wearing her engagement ring when she went to grab some juice with mom Tish in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported that Miley looked “downcast.” If the rumors are true, then it appears that Liam Hemsworth and Miley have decided to call off the engagement and wedding over differences in what they want in the near future. Sources say that Liam wants to start a family, whereas Miley does not. Some even claim that Miley isn’t necessarily ready to get married either.

To make matters more complicated, Liam is expected to fly out to Little Rock, Arkansas, to film a new movie soon.

The whole situation has reportedly left Liam “heartbroken,” as the couple is believed to have had a “rough few months.”

And whether it was coincidental or on purpose, Miley deleted all of the photos on her Instagram account a couple of weeks ago. While some believe that it’s a simple publicity stunt to promote some new music, others think that it is also tied to her relationship with Hemsworth.

The couple has had a long on-again-off-again relationship. As recently as September 2017, Cyrus said that “I’m just riding this out… I don’t envision marriage. I’m 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do,” according to W Magazine. At the time, Miley had been wearing the engagement ring for five years, since 2012, and the two had been together off and on for seven years. So at this point, their relationship has been going on for about seven to eight years.

And in the past, Miley has even said that the ring “wasn’t really [her] aesthetic.” As sources point out that Miley is maybe too wild and free to settle down as a married woman, Liam could possibly have been forced to come to terms with her free-spirited nature.

Liam is expected to star in a “feature-length drama… based on the drug trade in rural Arkansas.” Exact details of the movie are still unknown, while many believe that Miley won’t be going along for the ride. Earlier this year, Liam was filming a rom-com with Rebel Wilson and Priyanka Chopra.

As speculation mounts that the couple has parted ways, Liam posted a lighthearted video that shows the two enjoying each other’s company last week.