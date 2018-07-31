Tristan Thompson Gets Roasted By Khloe Kardashian Fans On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian recently posted a photo on Instagram, and turned out to be an all-out roast of her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

According to a July 31 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian posted a gorgeous photo of a beach with pink sand and blue water. “Take me please” she captioned the snapshot. “Where do you wanna go my love?” Tristan Thompson commented on the photograph. Soon after, the haters came out in full force to give their suggestions about where Khloe would like to go.

“The land of the faithful and loyal Tristan, that’s where she wanna go,” one Instagram user wrote. “Back in time,” another commented. “To a divorce attorney,” one critic stated. “Somewhere where you’re not there,” another social media comment read.

This isn’t the first time that fans have trolled Tristan Thompson online. He seems to get an abundance of hateful comments every time he posts anything on social media due to his shocking cheating scandal.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. Since that time, fans have been ruthless with their comments on social media, especially Instagram.

Take me please A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 31, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian reportedly believes that Tristan Thompson doesn’t fully understand the impact that his cheating scandal has had on their relationship, her brand, and their family.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is said to believe that her baby daddy is too quick to sweep their problems under the rug, and not deal with them head on. Rumor has it that Thompson has even stopped going to couples therapy with Kardashian, as he doesn’t want to keep rehashing the events of the past.

“As a guy, he’s naturally not as understanding as he can be in this particular situation. It’s so much easier for him to, not completely, but brush things under the rug. She can’t do that. Khloe carried his child and is much more in the limelight than he is, and she doesn’t think he understands the consequences of his decisions. She thinks the cheating scandal is a way bigger deal than he does and he doesn’t fully understand the repercussions of his actions affecting not only him and Khloe but the entire family as a whole,” an insider told People Magazine.