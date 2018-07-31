Elizabeth Olsen Shows Off Stems In Retro Black And White Swimsuit

Summer is heating up and so is Elizabeth Olsen’s swimsuit game.

The Avengers: Infinity Wars star took a break from the spotlight only to step into the sunlight in Mexico with beau Robbie Arnett. The Daily Mail shared a slew of photos of the actress enjoying a little rest and relaxation on a recent trip. During her time on vacation, Olsen took the opportunity to walk the beach alongside her man and the couple packed on the PDA for the cameras, sharing kisses as they relaxed in lounge chairs.

Olsen looked beach chic in a retro-looking swimsuit. The top of the one piece was black and the bottom of the suit was white. One shoulder was thick and black whereas the other strap was a spaghetti strap. A small piece of the monochrome one-piece featured a cutout on the side, showing off Olsen’s trim figure.

The actress dressed the beach look up just a bit, sporting one single gold bracelet. While she didn’t don a pair of sunglasses, Olsen also strayed away from makeup, going for the au naturel look. She wore her dark brown tresses down with the natural wave.

As she walked the beach, Olsen donned a sheer white cover up over her swimsuit. The 29-year-old’s boyfriend also dressed the part of a tourist, rocking a pair of black swim shorts as well as a floral yellow button-down shirt with a leafy pattern.

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett spotted on vacation in Mexico on July 28 pic.twitter.com/Bdp5QGRqyd — Elizabeth Olsen Updates (@EverythingEOcom) July 31, 2018

The actress shared a post in her Instagram account with a few snapshots from her trip yesterday. Olsen posted a plethora of Polaroid pictures — some of herself and others of her boyfriend. In many of the pictures, there was a tropical vibe with palm trees in the background.

So far, the series of images has already gained a lot of attention from Olsen’s 2-million-plus followers with over 273,000 likes in addition to 1,000 comments. Many were quick to comment on how amazing Elizabeth looks in the series of photos while countless others confessed that they were jealous of her trip.

????‍♂️ A post shared by Elizabeth Olsen (@elizabetholsenofficial) on Jul 30, 2018 at 10:47am PDT

“Hey hello you are beautiful and i love you so so much.”

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world inside and out,” another wrote.

“Looks like you’re having a good time Lizzie. Enjoy yourself and take care girl,” one more chimed in.

Olsen made a name for herself in 2011 when she starred in the film Martha Marcy May Marlene. She’s starred in a few other popular movies as of late like Wind River and Avengers: Infinity War. According to IMDb, Elizabeth currently has no other films in the pipeline.