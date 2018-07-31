Topher Grace Talks About Dating Ivanka Trump

While Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are happily married now, Ivanka actually dated That 70’s Show star Topher Grace right before Kushner. The Daily Beast sat down with Topher Grace to talk about his former flame and discuss his role in the Spike Jonze film the BlacKkKlansman.

“Uh… I did,” he reluctantly told the reporter, admitting to the relationship with Ivanka. “Certainly it wasn’t a political statement. This was a decade ago. I met her here in New York and we went on a couple of dates. I wouldn’t say that we ‘dated,’ but… I didn’t do it for political reasons.”

Grace was 28 during the brief relationship in 2006 and claims he has never met Donald Trump himself.

People originally reported them dating back in 2006 when they were both spotted at Pure Nightclub in Las Vegas to celebrate Ivanka’s 25th birthday. “Trump and Grace…danced and cuddled on the VIP bed and even shared a quick kiss during the party, which was also attended by Ryan Cabrera, Chelsea Handler and Maroon 5’s Adam Levine,” reported the tabloid.

Things didn’t work out and, assuming by Grace’s recent remark, didn’t last long.

It was also rumored that Ivanka once dated New England Patriot Tom Brady, a relationship that Donald himself would have probably approved of. According to The Daily Beast, he jokes about how he could’ve had Tom Brady as a son-in-law. “‘Instead,’ the president said, according to five people who heard him, ‘I got Jared Kushner.'”

Ivanka went on to date and then marry real estate heir Jared Kushner in 2009. “We met through mutual friends,” she dished to New York magazine of Kushner in 2009 according to The Daily Beast. “We started dating pretty quickly after we met. It still felt like a slow process—a courtship, if you will.”

Kushner is now a senior adviser to Trump.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Grace went on to marry his now-wife, Ashley Hinshaw, in 2016. Hinshaw is an actress and model known for her role in Crackle’s StartUp series according to her IMDb.

Ivanka is now the senior advisor to her father, Donald Trump. Grace is set to appear in Spike Jonze’s BlacKkKlansman. Grace plays real-life white supremacist and former grand wizard of the Klu Klux Klan David Duke. According to the film’s IMDb, the film tells the real-life story of “Ron Stallworth, an African-American police officer from Colorado, [who] successfully managed to infiltrate the local Ku Klux Klan and became the head of the local chapter.”

The film hits theaters August 10.